From Tragedy to Champion: Chantal Petitclerc and the 2008 Paralympics

Chantal Petitclerc is one of Canada's most decorated athletes.

She's one of the fastest female wheelchair racers the world has ever seen competing at five Paralympic Games winning 21 medals, including 14 gold.

Chantal Petitclerc poses with the five gold medals she won at the Beijing Paralympic Games after arriving at Pearson International Airport. September, 2008. (REUTERS)

She's beat 26 world records during her career and still holds the world record for the 200 and 400 meter wheelchair race.

Petitclerc is a poster child for Canada's Paralympic movement--serving as Chef de Mission for the 2016 Paralympic Games. But it was a childhood accident that set her on that course.

From tragedy to champion, this is Chantal's Back Story.