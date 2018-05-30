A community's only ambulance was vandalized — so a stranger bought them a new one

The small picturesque community of McCarthy, Alaska, has spent most of this past year without a working ambulance, but thanks to a generous tourist, their wait is over.

Jon Dobbs, a former emergency medical technician from Wisconsin, was just finishing a cocktail at a McCarthy saloon when he saw signs hung up around the community.

'"They were simply looking for information [about] who vandalized their ambulance," Dobbs told As It Happens host Carol Off.

The manager of McCarthy's volunteer emergency medical services was responding to a call last summer when he discovered that the community's only functioning ambulance had been vandalized, NBC-affiliate KTUU reported.

For a community with a population of fewer than 50, the crime was devastating.

McCarthy didn't have the money to fix the vehicle.

The small community of McCarthy spent most of last year without a functioning ambulance after theirs was vandalized. (Submitted by Jacob Schultz)

Back in Wisconsin, Dobbs visited a neighbouring town and bought an ambulance.

"We spent a lot of time looking it over, making sure that everything worked, that it would pass inspections and make the trip to Alaska," he said.

"And I'm pleased to say that it's a wonderful ambulance."

The long drive back

For Dobbs, the next challenge was getting the ambulance he purchased back to Alaska.

He and a friend drove the vehicle from Wisconsin to Bellingham, Wash., where they took a ferry to avoid racking up the ambulance's mileage.

The small community of McCarthy, Alaska, has a population of less than 50. (Submitted by Jacob Schultz)

After a week of traveling, he finally arrived back in McCarthy where he was met by joyful residents and a community-wide potluck topped with an ambulance-decorated cake.

"As we were driving into McCarthy, cars were honking and people were flashing their lights," he said.

Residents of McCarthy hosted a potluck for Hobbs. (Submitted by Jacob Schultz)

As the summer approaches, the community's town is expected to grow with tourists.

The town's ambulance serves as a mobile emergency clinic. For more serious emergencies, people are airlifted to a hospital in Anchorage.

"There's a lot of glacier climbing, hiking, mountaineering, and people do get hurt," Dobbs said.

Written by Earvin Solitario. Interview with Jon Hobbs produced by Katie Geleff.