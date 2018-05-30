A community's only ambulance was vandalized — so a stranger bought them a new one
McCarthy, Alaska, spent most of last year without a working ambulance
The small picturesque community of McCarthy, Alaska, has spent most of this past year without a working ambulance, but thanks to a generous tourist, their wait is over.
Jon Dobbs, a former emergency medical technician from Wisconsin, was just finishing a cocktail at a McCarthy saloon when he saw signs hung up around the community.
'"They were simply looking for information [about] who vandalized their ambulance," Dobbs told As It Happens host Carol Off.
The manager of McCarthy's volunteer emergency medical services was responding to a call last summer when he discovered that the community's only functioning ambulance had been vandalized, NBC-affiliate KTUU reported.
For a community with a population of fewer than 50, the crime was devastating.
McCarthy didn't have the money to fix the vehicle.
Back in Wisconsin, Dobbs visited a neighbouring town and bought an ambulance.
"We spent a lot of time looking it over, making sure that everything worked, that it would pass inspections and make the trip to Alaska," he said.
"And I'm pleased to say that it's a wonderful ambulance."
The long drive back
For Dobbs, the next challenge was getting the ambulance he purchased back to Alaska.
He and a friend drove the vehicle from Wisconsin to Bellingham, Wash., where they took a ferry to avoid racking up the ambulance's mileage.
After a week of traveling, he finally arrived back in McCarthy where he was met by joyful residents and a community-wide potluck topped with an ambulance-decorated cake.
"As we were driving into McCarthy, cars were honking and people were flashing their lights," he said.
As the summer approaches, the community's town is expected to grow with tourists.
The town's ambulance serves as a mobile emergency clinic. For more serious emergencies, people are airlifted to a hospital in Anchorage.
"There's a lot of glacier climbing, hiking, mountaineering, and people do get hurt," Dobbs said.
Written by Earvin Solitario. Interview with Jon Hobbs produced by Katie Geleff.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.