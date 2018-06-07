Canadian woman who was photographed being treated after train accident recovers in hospital

The Canadian woman who was photographed while being tended to by paramedics after a train accident in Italy is recovering in hospital after part of her leg was amputated.

The image of Kate Ellis, 83, being treated while a young man takes a selfie of the scene from the platform has drawn a lot of criticism.

Ellis's son Phil, who flew to Milan after hearing about the accident, says his mother wasn't really bothered by the photo and is more focused on her recovery. As well as having a leg amputated below the knee, she also suffered broken ribs and injured her neck.

But in spite of it all, her son says, "She's doing OK."

"Her spirits are good," he told As It Happens host Carol Off in a interview.

"I think they're taking good care of her in the hospital and her condition is improving. But, it's serious and she'll be in the hospital, I think, for a couple of weeks at least."

Kate Ellis and her son Phil. Phil says his mother has had to get an amputation below the knee from the train accident. (Phil Ellis)

Outrage in Italy over photo

Ellis, who is the daughter of former Canadian Conservative MP George Hees, was born in Toronto and is a dual citizen of the United States. She is a professor at Rutgers University in New Jersey, and was in Italy travelling with a singing group and performing music by the Italian opera composer Giuseppe Verdi.

Phil says his mother is not clear on exactly what happened to her when she was injured on May 26 at the train station in Piacenza.

"Basically, she was trying to get off the train," he said.

"For some reason, the door on the wrong side of the train opened up, and so she fell out between the tracks rather than onto the platform. And then, her foot caught under the wheels."

While Ellis was in hospital being treated for her injuries, the image of someone taking a selfie with her in the background being cared for by paramedics was posted on the front pages of newspapers in Italy. It has provoked outrage in the country.

Giorgio Lambri, the journalist who took the photo, wrote about his experience on Facebook saying, "we have completely lost our morality."

A writer from the Italian newspaper La Stampa said the photo speaks of "a cancer that corrodes the internet." And radio host Nicola Savino told listeners that the human species was "galloping towards extinction."

"I guess there are stupid people everywhere," Ellis's son said about the photo.

"I'll let other folks sort of comment on the social significance of such things. I'm just going to stick to focusing on [my mother]."

His priority right now is trying to figure out how to get her home.

Hoping to be back at '100%'

Phil says his mother is coming to terms with the fact that she's lost part of her leg. He says she will have to wear a prosthesis.

He describes her as "optimistic and hopeful" and says she expects to "be back to 100 per cent."

He adds that many of his mother's colleagues at Rutgers University have sent their support.

"She's very, very proud to be Canadian and I'm sure she'd be glad to know that the people there are thinking of her."

Written by Samantha Lui. Interview with Phil Ellis produced by Jeanne Armstrong.