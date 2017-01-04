Producer fears BBC's Planet Earth II ignores 'disaster' facing natural world

The BBC's Planet Earth is a hugely popular nature documentary series. The original series, beautifully shot, and charmingly narrated by host David Attenborough, was released 10 years ago.



In December, BBC aired the highly anticipated sequel: Planet Earth II.





Like the original, Planet Earth II is already being widely praised by those who've seen it.



But Martin Hughes-Games has a different take. He is a British producer and presenter of wildlife documentary television shows. He spoke with As It Happens guest host Helen Mann about why he thinks Planet Earth and wildlife series like it actually do more harm than good for the environment.



Mr. Hughes-Games, what is your biggest concern with the Planet Earth series?My biggest concern is that it presents a kind of fantasy world, a utopia, where it's almost as if man has had no influence and tigers roam free in mighty jungles. I fear this gives people a sense of complacency about what is really going on in the natural world, which is, of course, an appalling disaster right now.

You go so far as to say in a piece in The Guardian that a show like this is actually a significant contributor to the planet wide extinction of wildlife. How do you figure that is?That's because I think people are simply not aware of what is going on. They feel when they watch these programs that everything is absolutely fine because that's what the programs give — the impression that there is no problem out there. Therefore people feel quite complacent, quite relaxed about the natural world. That's my fear. They get a lot of fantasy, but they get very, very little clarity.

Martin Hughes-Games fears that highly revered naturalist Sir David Attenborough, the narrator of BBC's Planet Earth series, is too focused on creating entertainment. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)