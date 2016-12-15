How an Australian man milked a bank glitch for $2M and walked free

Six years ago, Luke Moore noticed something strange about his bank account.



The Australian man, then 22 years old, discovered that he could withdraw as much cash as he wanted — long after he spent all the money he had deposited. So withdraw he did.



By the time the authorities caught up with him, Moore had made off with about $2 million AUD ($1.95M Cdn).

He spoke with As It Happens host Carol Off about his new lifestyle he adopted during that time and why the fraud charges against him were eventually dropped. Here is part of their conversation.



Luke, how did you come to realize that you could draw out of your bank account endless sums of money?The whole story was fairly simple. All that happened was my home loan, my internet, my health insurance and things like that were automatically coming out of the everyday banking account that I used. Then, for some reason or another, my pay started going into another account but all my direct debits kept coming out of the account, even though there was no money in it.

I sort of just took a gamble really one day, I think. I rang up a home loan company and asked them if they could, instead of direct debiting my usual $500 a fortnight, if they could debit $5000. That's when it all sort of started — me being able to access this enormous line of credit.



After losing everything, Luke Moore says he is now studying to become a criminal lawyer. (Luke Moore)