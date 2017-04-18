Small B.C. winery goes up against Loblaw Canada over the name Ziggy

​Brenda Hetman-Craig says it would be "financially devastating" if Loblaw Inc. forced her to rename her small vineyard's Ziggy Siegerrebe wine.

The 40 Knots Winery in Comox, B.C., first applIed to trademark Ziggy— named both for the German grapes from which its made and for the family's whippet dog — in March 2015.

The trademark was approved by the Canadian Intellectual Property Office in December 2015, and 40 Knots started rolling out its advertising campaign soon after.

'We spent a considerable amount of effort, financially and otherwise, to brand this name.' - ​Brenda Hetman-Craig,40 Knots Winery

But late last year, Loblaw Inc. officially opposed the trademark, noting that Ziggy's is the brand name of several Loblaw products, most notably deli meats and pre-packaged meals, since 1971. As It Happens has reached out to Loblaw for comment.

"We spent a considerable amount of effort, financially and otherwise, to brand this name," Hetman-Craig told As It Happens host Carol Off.

"We would have to go and rebrand it. We wouldn't be able to use any of the awards we've received, any of the advertising. We'd have to work on another three years of educating others on this brand."

She said that in their research, 40 Knots Winery discovered a number of brands that use the brand name Ziggy, but none that sell wine or spirits.

She's planning to fight for the name, and says her lawyer believes she has a strong case.

"We researched to make sure nobody was using Ziggy as a wine," she said. "And for trademarks you trademark your product that you're manufacturing and selling."

B.C. has allowed the sale of local wines in grocery stories since the spring of 2015, and Hetman-Craig suspects that's the reason behind Loblaw's challenge.

"It's quite a big news item now with grocery stores buying wine licences and starting to sell wine, particularly in British Colombia. I assume that they wouldn't want to see a Ziggy wine in their store that wasn't theirs," she said.

Still, she says her lawyer is confident 40 Knots has a solid case, and she plans to fight the supermarket giant for the rights to the name.

Either that, or work with Loblaw.

"We're very willing to come to the table," she said. "The haven't shown a willingness at this point."

A decision is expected on the trademark dispute this summer.