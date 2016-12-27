Tuesday December 27, 2016

Roch Carrier reads 'The Hockey Sweater'

An illustration by Sheldon Cohen, from Roch Carrier's The Hockey Sweater.

An illustration by Sheldon Cohen, from Roch Carrier's The Hockey Sweater. (Roch Carrier and Sheldon Cohen)

As a child, Roch Carrier spent much of his time playing hockey with his friends. And when he wasn't playing, he was dreaming about life on the pond. 

Carrier's favourite team: the Montreal Canadiens. But, one winter, his mother ordered him the wrong team's jersey.

"That day, I had one of the greatest disappointments of my life! I would even say that on that day I experienced a very great sorrow."

It's the Canadian story that children — and adults — have loved for more than 30 years. Based on his own childhood in Quebec, here's Roch Carrier's reading of "The Hockey Sweater." 

"The Hockey Sweater" is published by Tundra Books.