Roch Carrier reads 'The Hockey Sweater'

An illustration by Sheldon Cohen, from Roch Carrier's The Hockey Sweater. (Roch Carrier and Sheldon Cohen)

As a child, Roch Carrier spent much of his time playing hockey with his friends. And when he wasn't playing, he was dreaming about life on the pond.

Carrier's favourite team: the Montreal Canadiens. But, one winter, his mother ordered him the wrong team's jersey.

"That day, I had one of the greatest disappointments of my life! I would even say that on that day I experienced a very great sorrow."

It's the Canadian story that children — and adults — have loved for more than 30 years. Based on his own childhood in Quebec, here's Roch Carrier's reading of "The Hockey Sweater."

"The Hockey Sweater" is published by Tundra Books.