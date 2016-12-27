Tuesday December 27, 2016
Roch Carrier reads 'The Hockey Sweater'
As a child, Roch Carrier spent much of his time playing hockey with his friends. And when he wasn't playing, he was dreaming about life on the pond.
Carrier's favourite team: the Montreal Canadiens. But, one winter, his mother ordered him the wrong team's jersey.
"That day, I had one of the greatest disappointments of my life! I would even say that on that day I experienced a very great sorrow."
It's the Canadian story that children — and adults — have loved for more than 30 years. Based on his own childhood in Quebec, here's Roch Carrier's reading of "The Hockey Sweater."
"The Hockey Sweater" is published by Tundra Books.
