East Icelanders tell TV weatherman to stop standing in front of their region
East Icelanders have a message for TV weatherman Sigurður Jónsson: move over.
On Facebook, dozens have joined a group politely titled, "Stop standing in front of East Iceland, dear weather forecasters."
They claim Jónsson often stands in front of their region when giving his report.
According to a translation by the BBC, one Icelander wrote: "We should ask for a left-handed weather reporter on RUV; or just use a pointer stick like the old days."
As It Happens tracked down the offending weatherman, Sigurður Jónsson, who seemed amused by the controversy.
He tells co-host Carol Off, "They were getting pretty pissed at us weather forecasters. Sometimes we go over the eastern part of the country and they can't see the temperatures."
Jónsson said that he only blocks the region during parts of the forecast, and that he's usually careful to stay away from the map while motioning at the different locations.
"We usually just stay over the sea so we don't usually do that, but It happens sometimes."
One person on Facebook suggested an 'invisible-weather-man' solution with this post:
On Monday night, Jónsson made a concession to the angry east Icelanders: he reversed his usual stance and delivered his report from the west of Iceland.
But, he warned east Icelanders: don't get used to the change.
When asked where he'd be standing on Tuesday night's broadcast, he said: "Regrettably, I have to say that I'm going to stand by the east coast."
"The producer at the TV station didn't want such sudden changes."
