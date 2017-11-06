'What do you say?' asks pastor trying to comfort Texas town after church shooting

A little girl holds a candle during a Sunday night vigil following the mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. (Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP/Getty Images)

more stories from this episode



Full Episode

Pastor Mike Clements says he's struggling to offer comfort to the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas, where a gunman opened fire during Sunday church services and killed 26 people.

"They went to church and they lost their mothers and fathers and children and brothers and sisters and grandparents," Clements, pastor of the First Baptist Church in nearby Floresville, told As It Happens host Carol Off.

"I feel like my prayers are somewhat shallow. Because what do you say? What are the words you're going to have?"

The attack at the First Baptist Church in Sunderland Springs is being called the deadliest mass shooting in the state's history.

'We have 26 funerals that have to be planned and paid for with all these families.' - Pastor Mike Clements

Police say Devin Kelley, who was discharged from the air force several years ago for allegedly assaulting his spouse and a child, arrived at the church Sunday morning wearing a skull mask and ballistic vest, armed with an assault rifle and two handguns and opened fire.

The dead ranged in age from 18 months to 77 years old.

One couple, Joe and Claryce Holcombe, told the Washington Post they lost eight extended family members.

Their son Bryan Holcombe, an associate pastor at the church, was killed alongside his wife Karla, their son Marc Daniel Holcombe and Marc's infant child Noah.

Another son of Bryan and Karla, John Holcombe, survived, but his wife Crystal, who was eight months pregnant, died with her unborn child and three of her children — Emily, Megan and Greg.

"I did know them and someday I'll see them again because I know where they are," Clements said.

"We certainly didn't plan on them going to heaven this way but now our job is to help their families, those that were left behind. And that's what we're trying to do because we have 26 funerals that have to be planned and paid for with all these families."

Clements said he's focused now on being there for the community and trying to help his colleague, Sunderland Springs Pastor Frank Pomeroy, who lost his 14-year-old daughter Annabelle Renee in the shooting.

Pomeroy and his wife, Sherri, were both out of town when the attack occurred.

"He needs our prayers, he needs our help," Clements said. "What a tremendous burden is on his shoulders and his wife right now, and we're trying to help him through this."

'Before you run, you have to walk, and before you walk, you have to crawl, and we're all just crawling,' says Pastor Mike Clements of the First Baptist Church in a neighbouring community. (Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP/Getty Images)

In the face of the unfathomable horror, Clements said he is turning to his faith.

"One of the reasons I'm doing this interview today is because I wanted to ask your listeners to pray for us," he said.

"We need everyone's prayers. I would like to ask your listeners to please pray for us."

THE CURRENT: Texas church shooting devastates community

— With files from Reuters and Associated Press