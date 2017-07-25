UPDATED: Microsoft says 'MS Paint is here to stay'

Patrick Hines drew this portrait of his friend's son in Microsoft Paint, a graphics editing program that is being discontinued. (Pat Hines)

UPDATE: MS Paint lives another day. On Monday evening, Microsoft announced "MS Paint is here to stay." In a blog post, the company released the following statement:

"Today, we've seen an incredible outpouring of support and nostalgia around MS Paint. If there's anything we learned, it's that after 32 years, MS Paint has a lot of fans. It's been amazing to see so much love for our trusty old app. Amidst today's commentary around MS Paint we wanted to take this opportunity to set the record straight, clear up some confusion and share some good news: MS Paint is here to stay, it will just have a new home soon, in the Windows Store where it will be available for free."

As It Happens spoke with Boston artist Pat Hines when Microsoft first announced it was ending the software program. Read our original story below.

Boston artist Pat Hines has dabbled with the most advanced digital illustration programs technology has to offer, but he always gravitates back to his first love — Microsoft Paint.

"I just really enjoy it. It's almost like meditation for me when I use it. I could never get into anything else," Hines told As It Happens guest host Helen Mann.

"It's the only medium where my voice kind of came out. I sort of developed my own style."

Hines is lamenting the demise of Microsoft Paint, which he uses to create most of his artwork, including this Mona Lisa. (Pat Hines)

When he learned on Monday that Microsoft is pulling the plug on his beloved medium, it came as a shock.

"At first I was a little panicked, but when I realized I have the different versions of the program saved on a couple different computers … I'll be fine," he said.

"But it makes me sad for younger people. Newer users won't get a chance to experience its charms."

Hines illustrated this Harry Potter fan art in MS Paint. (Pat Hines)

Paint has been a key feature of Microsoft since it was released as ZSoft's PC Paintbrush on Windows 1.0 in 1985. But it will not be featured in the Windows fall update.

Instead, users will be left with its newer sister program, Paint 3D, which is used to create three-dimensional illustrations.

Hines initially discovered Paint in 1995 on his family's first home computer — but he really honed his skills in the early 2000s while working as an overnight security guard at a Boston hospital.

"This was before Facebook, before YouTube and all that," he said. "And I kind of just started using Paint and it kind of whittled​ away the hours, the long hours, at that reception desk."

This is one of Hines' earliest MS Paint artworks, depicting the Boston skyline in 2004. (Pat Hines)

He found a sense of satisfaction in that early work that he never experienced from drawing on paper.

"I could always draw, but I was never happy with how my stuff came out," he said. "But with Paint, for whatever reason, all my stuff, when I finished it, it looked exactly as I had pictured it in my head, or even better."

Nowadays, Hines is known as an MS Paint artist. He has worked exclusively in the medium for years, making portraits, landscapes and characters — some realistic and some stylized.

He even used the old-school graphics editing software to make all the illustrations and promotional material for his book Camp Redblood and The Essential Revenge.

"I'm pretty sure no one has ever done anything like that before," he said.

An illustration from Pat Hines's book Camp Redblood and The Essential Revenge. (Pat Hines)

Hines said he appreciates the control Paint gives him over his work as he draws with a mouse rather than a stylus. And while he admits it's "basically a dinosaur of a program," he said its limits have widened the scope of his own creativity.

"I really think if you put limitations on yourself creatively, it forces you to be more creative and come up with different solutions for different problems," he said.

"It's really a very simple, straightforward process and anyone that watches me work has said, 'Wow, you really just do it pixel by pixel.'"

Hines did all the illustrations and promotional materials for Camp Redblood in Microsoft Paint. (Pat Hines)

Hines said he's saddened that emerging artists will never discover the tool, which he praises for its simplicity and accessibility.

"The great thing about it is it is so simple that literally a five-year-old could start playing with it, whereas something like Photoshop, it's obviously more complicated," he said.

For more original MS Paint work, check out the subreddit r/mspaint.