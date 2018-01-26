Friday January 26, 2018
British town's cheese rolling festival cancelled because it's 'no longer seen as cool'
more stories from this episode
- Teen reporters go rogue after Utah high school shuts down exposé about teacher
- This Chicago priest is on a hunger strike until the U.S. strikes deal to protect 'Dreamers'
- British town's cheese rolling festival cancelled because it's 'no longer seen as cool'
- Legendary sports filmmaker Warren Miller remembered as 'the ultimate ski bum'
- Full Episode
They held on to it as long as they could. But now, they've cut the cheese.
For over 50 years, the village of Stilton, England, has hosted a huge annual cheese rolling event. But this year, the event won't be rolling out.
Olive Main, one of the organizers and chair of the Stilton Community Association, said the event's been cancelled due to a "combination of events."
She cited increased costs, bureaucratic rules and general congestion that comes with hosting the event that draws up to 3,000 to the small village.
"I think, generally, it's gone on a bit too long," she said. "We've done the same thing year after year and people have gotten a bit jaded and the enthusiasm has sort of passed by."
According to the Stilton Parish Council's Facebook page, the village festival is "no longer seen as 'cool.'"
An old tradition
The cheese rolling event is a part of Stilton's major village festival, drawing hundreds of villagers and visitors each year to celebrate May Day.
The event has been around for over half a century. After a road bypass was introduced Stilton, it reduced traffic in the village drastically.
Villagers came up with the idea of cheese rolling to draw business and visitors back to Stilton.
In the cheese rolling event, teams of four go head-to-head rolling wooden cylinders painted to look like cheese down Stilton's High Street.
"We don't roll proper Stilton cheese," Main said. "That would be extremely expensive and very smelly."
Hopes for the future
Strangely enough, Stilton cheese is not currently produced in Stilton, and Main says there is a great deal of mystery surrounding its origin.
She said people always assumed it "must have been made in Stilton, because it's that kind of a place, you know — it had lots of pasture and lots of cows and lots of milk.
"But what we now called Stilton has never been made here and can't be by law. It can only be made further north in Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire."
Main wants to bring the event back in 2019, but said it "might not be back in quite the same way."
Some future ideas for the event include moving it out of the centre of the village to a brand new community facility, organizing a craft fair and a food fair, having traditional Maypole dancing and getting more of the village children involved.
- AS IT HAPPENS: 340-year-old cheese discovered
- AS IT HAPPENS: Cheesemaker offers £500 reward for cheddar
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.
More From CBC Radio
-
DAY 6
Why two leading Oscar contenders don't want to be called horror films
-
AS IT HAPPENS
Teen reporters go rogue after Utah high school shuts down exposé about teacher
-
The Current
Propositioned, groped, assaulted in the lobby: Staffers reveal culture of harassment in politics
-
Out in the Open
'It concerns me greatly': Have #MeToo and modern feminism gone too far?