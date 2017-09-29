Toronto MPP blasts Dirty Chinese Restaurant video game as 'demeaning' and 'racist'

The Canadian-made game Dirty Chinese Restaurant has been widely denounced as racist. (Big-O-Tree Games)

more stories from this episode





Full Episode

A Toronto-area company's upcoming video game called Dirty Chinese Restaurant is being denounced as racist, but its creators are defending their work as satire.

The game was produced by the Markham, Ont.,-based Big-O-Tree Games. The studio's website reads, "Because being politically correct is so … boring."

Gamers play as a chef named Wong Fu in a run-down Chinese restaurant. In the process of serving customers and running the restaurant, players will have to chase cats and dogs with a cleaver, scavenge for ingredients and dodge immigration officials.

"The game maker titled their game Dirty Chinese Restaurant. Let's call it the way it is. The title of the game already is racist. It's stereotyping, and it's very prejudiced," Ontario member of the Provincial Parliament Soo Wong told As It Happens host Carol Off.

Wong is the first female Chinese-Canadian to be elected to the Ontario Legislature. She represents the riding of Scarborough-Agincourt, close to Big-O-Tree's home of Markham.

Soo Wong is the Ontario member of Provincial Parliament for Scarborough-Agincourt. (Soo Wong)

"My big concern here is that this will further inflame the discussion about racism, prejudice against the Asian community," she said. "We cannot allow this kind of so-called game to be seen as comedy or satire. This is anything but comedy, but satire."

Wong, a former school board trustee, is particularly concerned that children in Asian-Canadian communities will play the game and have it build impressions of their own cultures.

"We cannot allow young people growing up seeing their culture, their own identity being played out in such a racist manner," she said. "It's very derogatory, very stereotyping, and very prejudiced."

Denounced by U.S. congresswoman

Earlier this week, the game attracted wider attention when New York congresswoman Grace Meng denounced the game on social media.

"This game uses every negative and demeaning stereotype that I have ever come across as a Chinese-American. How we portray people matters," she tweeted.

I urge @Google, @Apple, @Android and any other platform to not carry @bigotreegames “Dirty Chinese Restaurant.” 1/3 — @RepGraceMeng

In Canada, politicians from both sides of the aisle are also taking a stand.

"This attack on Chinese-Canadians is unacceptable and hurtful. I fully condemn this attack on our hardworking Ontario business owners. Respecting the right to free speech includes the right to condemn hateful attacks on our neighbours and friends," said Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown.

Several other Canadian politicians, including Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne and federal Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly, denounced the game on social media.

This game is offensive to Chinese Canadians and has no place in our society. Diversity will always be our strength. https://t.co/ykb5qu8vOe — @melaniejoly

I am appalled at the depiction of Chinese in the video game "Dirty Chinese Restaurant" @cityofmarkham stands with our Chinese community — @frankscarpitti

This type of racism has no place in Ontario. I know this does not reflect the values of the people of Markham. https://t.co/7VjeqyLLcD — Kathleen Wynne (@Kathleen_Wynne) September 28, 2017

The company defended the game in a statement posted on its website.

"Our game is mainly satire and comedy influenced by the classic politically incorrect shows we grew up watching, such as: South Park, All in the Family, Sanford & Son, Family Guy, Simpsons, and Chappelle's Show. We also listen to Jay-Z," they said. "Our game in no way is meant to be an accurate representation of Chinese culture."

Apple has 'no knowledge' of game

Big-O-Tree Games says its game is "coming soon" to the Apple and Google app stores, but doesn't list a release date.

A representative for Apple told As It Happens that the company has "no knowledge of this app," and linked to the objectionable content section of the App Store review guidelines, which lists the requirements for an app to be accepted for sale on its store.

"Apps should not include content that is offensive, insensitive, upsetting, intended to disgust, or in exceptionally poor taste," the section reads.

Examples of such content includes "defamatory, discriminatory, or mean-spirited content, including references or commentary about religion, race, sexual orientation, gender, national/ethnic origin, or other targeted groups."

"I'm hoping the smart folks at Apple and other groups recognize this kind of game is not acceptable to any community, whether it's in Canada or elsewhere across the world," said Wong. "At the end of the day it's not just targeting the Chinese community here in Ontario, [and] in Canada. It's literally Chinese all over the world."

With files from The Canadian Press