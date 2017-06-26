Friday June 23, 2017
Boston is doing 'horrific' things to poutine, warns magazine writer
more stories from this episode
- Professor says she was assaulted twice at the Toronto symphony and nobody stood up for her
- 'This is combat': Mulcair calls on PM to clarify Canada's Iraq mission after sniper reports
- 'There's going to be a death toll out of this': Cree woman files complaint after Sask. bus cuts
- Boston is doing 'horrific' things to poutine, warns magazine writer
- How an optician and his friends became the unlikely heroes of a devastating migrant shipwreck
- June 23, 2017 episode transcript
- Full Episode
A Canadian expat has taken to the pages of Boston Magazine to decry what he sees as the city's "poutine problem."
"It seems like for some reason just as poutine is starting to catch on in Boston, instead of giving Bostonians a lot of really good quality traditional poutine ... restaurants have gone in a really disturbing direction and have given us some really odd versions of this dish that I love so much," Spencer Buell told As It Happens host Carol Off.
"The word has come to mean just a pile of stuff with other stuff on it."
Take, for example, The Gallows, which serves a rotating menu of poutines based on the culinary traditions of each of the 50 states.
The poutine for Ohio features fries topped with chili and spaghetti noodles.
"It's really a problem," Buell said.
Or Boston Chops, which serves "poutine-style" twice-baked potatoes that are "injected" with gravy.
"This one was really bad," Buell said.
"Just because it has gravy injected in it or just because gravy is an ingredient that's included in a dish doesn't make it poutine. I think it's time for someone to set the record straight."
Then there's the tater tot poutine, a trend Buell says is popping up at restaurants around the city.
"I don't understand what the problem is with regular fries," Buell said.
And sometimes, the ingredients are right, but the "execution" is lacking.
"In many cases, the version of poutine that people are presented with is ... just this coagulated goo of gravy and cheese," he said.
"It's just sort of this flat, cheesy mess."
The perfect poutine, according to Buell?
"For my money, a good handcut fry, cooked a little bit darker than usual, with a good quality flavourful gravy and cheese curds so fresh that they squeak when you bite into them. I think that that is the trifecta."
And while he's not against experimentation — he admits he enjoys a good butter chicken poutine from time to time — he says you should really learn the rules before you bend them.
"I've come to love traditional poutine and I just wish that Bostonians would get a chance to appreciate it as much as I do," he said.
- AS IT HAPPENS: Google is spreading es about caramelized onions
- AS IT HAPPENS: Belgium fights for its fries after EU deems them unsafe
"I think people should understand the baseline of what poutine is before they're exposed to some of these horrific alternatives."
Although, he admits, he can't lay the full blame at Boston's feet.
"I should mention that Canadians are not immune to this, taking poutine and doing some unforgivable things to it. So we have our own checkered past as well."
Tonight, I'll be on @cbcradio's @cbcasithappens to tell the world just how bad Boston's poutine problem is. https://t.co/xcQbm2bCjh—
@SpencerBuell
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.
More From CBC Radio
-
THE HOUSE
Canada tries to sell the Paris climate goals at the G20 summit
-
quirks & quarks
Flying into the heart of a wildfire, for science
-
AS IT HAPPENS
The 'sparkling and wonderful' story behind the time capsule that caused a NYC bomb scare
-
QUIRKS & QUARKS
Chimps are stronger than you and here's why