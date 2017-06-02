Fan fiction Minecraft book under fire for comparing Indian name to a fart

A fan-fiction Minecraft book distributed by Scholastic has upset a reader with a passage that compares an Indian character's last name to a farting sound.

A Toronto mother tweeted a photo of a page in Diary of a Minecraft Zombie, accusing the book of "modelling racist behaviour for my kids."

'I was really troubled by the idea that my children, who have long and complicated names, might end up reading something like this.' - Sailaja Krishnamurti, St. Mary's University

In the passage, the protagonist's mom tells him he's about to room up with foreign exchange student Rajit Venkatanarasimharajuvaripeta — an Indian name also famous for being the longest railway station name in India.

"It sounded like my mom farted," the boy reacts.

Sailaja Krishnamurti says she worries about how her own children would react to reading a passage like the one in Diary of a Minecraft Zombie. (Sailaja Krishnamurti/@DrSailajaK )

When Halifax's Sailaja Krishnamurti first came across the passage on Twitter, she became concerned about her own kids.

"Certainly my son loves to play Minecraft, and they're of an age where they could be reading on their own without my looking over their shoulder," Krishnamurti told As It Happens host Carol Off.

Krishnamurti is a religious studies professor at St. Mary's University in Halifax who studies representation of South Asian culture in children's literature.

"And so I was really troubled by the idea that my children, who have long and complicated names, might end up reading something like this on their own and not really know how to process how that might make them feel."

So this #Minecraft book by @Scholastic with no author is modelling racist behaviour for my kids. I want my money back. pic.twitter.com/jDs1yRdXm6 — @myushen

Later in the book, the protagonist and Rajit learn to put aside their differences and become friends, but Krishnamurti says "that doesn't excuse the racism that's being enacted right at the start of the book."

The book is part of the Zack Zombie series, described online as "an original work of fan fiction which is not sanctioned nor approved by the makers of Minecraft." It is sold online via Amazon, and distributed through Scholastic.

Contacted for comment, Scholastic noted in an email that the book was not published in-house, but rather by Herobrine Books.

'We are grateful for letting us know about this issue and want to apologize for any offence or harm it may have caused anyone.' - Nicole Zaccagnini , White Water Agency

"However, we offer a money-back guarantee if customers are dissatisfied with their purchase from Scholastic and I am looking into which channels may be offering it and will follow up when I have more information," Scholastic spokesperson Kyle Good told As It Happens.

Krishnamurti called the statement "half-hearted."

"I think Scholastic needs to do a bit more, especially because of their strong presence in classrooms and in school libraries across Canada," she said.

I was disgusted to run across that reference 10 pages into the book & glad we were reading it together, at least. — @myushen

We had a conversation about racist name calling & mocking of people's names. And they're watching me tweet you this feedback. — @myushen

My kids love Minecraft & read Scolastic books. But we live in a city with people from all over the world. I expect better from both brands. — @myushen

When contacted for comment, Nicole Zaccagnini, publicist for the Herobrine series, apologized for the passage and told As It Happens they have "already made steps to remove the offending statements from our book so that no one will be hurt by this in any way."

"We are grateful for letting us know about this issue and want to apologize for any offence or harm it may have caused anyone," Zaccagnini, an account executive at the public relations firm White Water Agency, said in an email.

"We believe that all cultures, religions and groups in which people identify with are all special in the building blocks of our society."