Meet the man behind the challenge to Trump's travel ban

Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson speaks during a press conference at his office in Seattle on Thursday. An appeals court refused to reinstate U.S. President Donald Trump's ban on travellers from seven predominantly Muslim nations. (Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson says taking on U.S. President Donald Trump in court is a lot like playing chess.

The 51-year-old Democrat and internationally rated chess master is heading up the landmark legal challenge that brought Trump's controversial travel ban to a grinding halt last week.

Within 72 hours of the president signing the executive order to temporarily suspend the nation's refugee program and halt immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries, Ferguson's team had filed a constitutional challenge.

"You're taught to think ahead when it comes to chess and anticipate your opponent's moves. And so we were not caught flat-footed when the president signed his executive order," Ferguson told As It Happens' Helen Mann.

"My team had been contemplating this, anticipating it, and so frankly, when he did it, we were ready to move quickly to get that complaint in."

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson hugs people outside the courthouse in Seattle after a press conference at the U.S. District Court on Feb. 3. Ferguson filed a state lawsuit challenging key sections of Trump's immigration executive order as illegal and unconstitutional. (Karen Ducey/Getty Images)

The lawsuit — which 15 other states have since joined — scored another victory Thursday when a federal appeals court upheld U.S. District Judge James Robart's restraining order against the executive order.

The three judges of the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously rejected the administration's argument that courts did not have the authority to review the president's immigration and national security decisions.

'My job is to make sure that nobody is above the law, and that includes the president of the United States.' - Bob Ferguson, Washington's attorney general

What's more, they said the administration failed to show that the order met constitutional requirements to provide notice or a hearing before restricting travel, and presented no evidence that anyone from the seven banned countries was responsible for a terrorist attack in the U.S.