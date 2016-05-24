1:00 AM Passionate Eye - Saudi Arabia Uncovered Saudi Arabia Uncovered: Reveals the simmering dissent inside one of the world’s most secretive Islamic regimes. A network of young activists documents the defiance brewing behind closed doors and out on the streets in a country where speaking out can lead to prison, punishment and even death. With host Wendy Mesley.

2:00 AM The Nature of Things - (HD) (DV) - The Curious Case of Vitamins and Me The science of vitamins and whether supplements are necessary for optimal nutritional health.

4:00 AM the fifth estate (HD) - Series 42 - Eps 8 - The Pour Giving chronic alcoholics an hourly dose of wine - a bold but controversial way to deal with alcoholism. Mark Kelley visits an Ottawa treatment centre to meet the residents and the care workers involved in a program that has attracted attention from around the world.

6:00 AM CBC News Network with Heather Hiscox Start your day with live, breaking news from Canada and around the world.

10:00 AM CBC News Network with Suhana Meharchand Throughout the day, CBC News Network brings you live, breaking news from Canada and around the world.

1:00 PM CBC News Network with John Northcott Throughout the day, CBC News Network brings you live, breaking news from Canada and around the world.

5:00 PM Power & Politics with Rosemary Barton Get daily access to the movers and shakers with interviews with the country's most influential figures.

7:00 PM On the Money with Peter Armstrong (HD) Inside the world of business: thought-provoking insights into the financial stories that matter, with Peter Armstrong.

8:00 PM CBC News Network with Ian Hanomansing Throughout the evening, CBC News Network brings you live, breaking news from Canada and around the world.

9:00 PM The National (HD) The award-winning live newscast anchored by CBC News chief correspondent Peter Mansbridge.

10:00 PM CBC News Network with Ian Hanomansing Throughout the evening, CBC News Network brings you live, breaking news from Canada and around the world.