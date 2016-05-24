CBC Program Guide

Monday January 9, 2017EST

CBC News Network

TimeProgram
12:00 AM
The National (Weekend) (HD)
CBC Television's award-winning newscast.
1:00 AM
Passionate Eye - Saudi Arabia Uncovered
Saudi Arabia Uncovered: Reveals the simmering dissent inside one of the world’s most secretive Islamic regimes. A network of young activists documents the defiance brewing behind closed doors and out on the streets in a country where speaking out can lead to prison, punishment and even death. With host Wendy Mesley.
2:00 AM
The Nature of Things - (HD) (DV) - The Curious Case of Vitamins and Me
The science of vitamins and whether supplements are necessary for optimal nutritional health.
3:00 AM
The National (Weekend) (HD)
CBC Television's award-winning newscast.
4:00 AM
the fifth estate (HD) - Series 42 - Eps 8 - The Pour
Giving chronic alcoholics an hourly dose of wine - a bold but controversial way to deal with alcoholism. Mark Kelley visits an Ottawa treatment centre to meet the residents and the care workers involved in a program that has attracted attention from around the world.
5:00 AM
The National (Weekend) (HD)
CBC Television's award-winning newscast.
6:00 AM
CBC News Network with Heather Hiscox
Start your day with live, breaking news from Canada and around the world.
10:00 AM
CBC News Network with Suhana Meharchand
Throughout the day, CBC News Network brings you live, breaking news from Canada and around the world.
1:00 PM
CBC News Network with John Northcott
Throughout the day, CBC News Network brings you live, breaking news from Canada and around the world.
5:00 PM
Power & Politics with Rosemary Barton
Get daily access to the movers and shakers with interviews with the country's most influential figures.
7:00 PM
On the Money with Peter Armstrong (HD)
Inside the world of business: thought-provoking insights into the financial stories that matter, with Peter Armstrong.
8:00 PM
CBC News Network with Ian Hanomansing
Throughout the evening, CBC News Network brings you live, breaking news from Canada and around the world.
9:00 PM
The National (HD)
The award-winning live newscast anchored by CBC News chief correspondent Peter Mansbridge.
10:00 PM
CBC News Network with Ian Hanomansing
Throughout the evening, CBC News Network brings you live, breaking news from Canada and around the world.
11:00 PM
The National (HD)
The award-winning live newscast anchored by CBC News chief correspondent Peter Mansbridge.

