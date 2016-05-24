12:30 AM Mansbridge One on One (HD) - Wayne Gretzky Peter Mansbridge sits down with the Great One to talk about the changing game, and his favourite hockey moments.

1:00 AM Passionate Eye - The Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma & the Silk Road Ensemble The extraordinary story of the musical collective created by legendary cellist Yo-Yo Ma. The film explores how music can preserve tradition, shape culture, and inspire hope.

4:00 AM The Nature of Things - (HD) (DV) - The Man Who Tweeted Earth The Nature of Things looks at Chris Hadfield's mission and his determination to make us love space again.

5:00 AM The National (HD) The award-winning live newscast anchored by CBC News chief correspondent Peter Mansbridge.

6:00 AM CBC News Network with John Northcott Throughout the day, CBC News Network brings you live, breaking news from Canada and around the world.

12:00 PM CBC News Network with Aarti Pole Throughout the day, CBC News Network brings you live, breaking news from Canada and around the world.

5:00 PM marketplace (HD) - 44-03 - Real Estate We are taking a closer look inside the red hot world of real estate: agents who work to double end deals representing both buyer and seller, bidding wars cloaked in secrecy, and an industry under the spotlight.

5:30 PM Saving Alberta's Wild Horses Reg Sherren meets a small dedicated group trying to save the province's dwindling herd of wild horses from extinction

6:00 PM Firsthand (HD) - The Woman Who Joined the Taliban A deeply personal tale of ambition and betrayal set amidst the global war on terror.

7:00 PM the fifth estate (HD) - Series 42 - Eps 6 - Dan and Carol Get Busted Dubious "penny stocks" promoters walked away with millions, cheating investors across North America. But Quebec's financial market regulators failed to crack down on some of the biggest players in Montreal's shadier side of the stock market. Gillian Findlay investigates.

