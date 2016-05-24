|12:00 AM
- The National (HD)
- The award-winning live newscast anchored by CBC News chief correspondent Peter Mansbridge.
|1:00 AM
- CBC News Network with Ian Hanomansing
- Throughout the evening, CBC News Network brings you live, breaking news from Canada and around the world.
|2:00 AM
- The National (HD)
- The award-winning live newscast anchored by CBC News chief correspondent Peter Mansbridge.
|3:00 AM
- On the Money with Peter Armstrong (HD)
- Inside the world of business: thought-provoking insights into the financial stories that matter, with Peter Armstrong.
|4:00 AM
- The National (HD)
- The award-winning live newscast anchored by CBC News chief correspondent Peter Mansbridge.
|5:00 AM
- The National (HD)
- The award-winning live newscast anchored by CBC News chief correspondent Peter Mansbridge.
|6:00 AM
- CBC News Network with Heather Hiscox
- Start your day with live, breaking news from Canada and around the world.
|10:00 AM
- CBC News Network with Suhana Meharchand
- Throughout the day, CBC News Network brings you live, breaking news from Canada and around the world.
|1:00 PM
- CBC News Network with Michael Serapio
- Live coverage of the day's top stories and breaking news from across Canada and around the world.
|5:00 PM
- Power & Politics with Rosemary Barton
- Get daily access to the movers and shakers with interviews with the country's most influential figures.
|7:00 PM
- On the Money with Peter Armstrong (HD)
- Inside the world of business: thought-provoking insights into the financial stories that matter, with Peter Armstrong.
|8:00 PM
- CBC News Network with Ian Hanomansing
- Throughout the evening, CBC News Network brings you live, breaking news from Canada and around the world.
|9:00 PM
- The National (HD)
- The award-winning live newscast anchored by CBC News chief correspondent Peter Mansbridge.
|10:00 PM
- CBC News Network with Ian Hanomansing
- Throughout the evening, CBC News Network brings you live, breaking news from Canada and around the world.
|11:00 PM
- The National (HD)
- The award-winning live newscast anchored by CBC News chief correspondent Peter Mansbridge.