12:30 AM Mansbridge One on One (HD) - David Suzuki, Part 1 Peter sits down with David Suzuki ahead of his 80th birthday to discuss his life, his activism, and the future of the environmental movement in Part 1 of our conversation.

1:00 AM Passionate Eye - My Son the Jihadi My Son the Jihadi tells the story of Sally Evans whose 21-year-old son Thomas left England to join a terrorist group in Somalia. We join Sally on an up-close, wrenching search for answers about why her son chose to embrace murderous, radical views.

2:30 AM At Issue The National's panel scrutinizes the latest in Canadian politics with host Peter Mansbridge.

4:00 AM The Nature of Things - (HD) (DV) - Decoding Desire New discoveries are shattering old assumptions about sex and the sexes. Biologists are analyzing human and animal sexual behaviour from courtship to the catch, foreplay to consummation. Decoding Desire takes us on a voyage of discovery into the fascinating science of the mating game.

5:00 AM The National (HD) The award-winning live newscast anchored by CBC News chief correspondent Peter Mansbridge.

6:00 AM CBC News Network with John Northcott Throughout the day, CBC News Network brings you live, breaking news from Canada and around the world.

10:00 AM CBC News Network with Carole MacNeil Throughout the day, CBC News Network brings you live, breaking news from Canada and around the world.

1:00 PM CBC News Network with Michael Serapio Live coverage of the day's top stories and breaking news from across Canada and around the world.

5:00 PM marketplace (HD) - 44-12 - How Not To Lose Weight Diet pills with natural ingredients are part of a booming multi-million dollar weight-loss industry, but are they a waste of money? And does all-natural mean it's always safe?

5:30 PM The Investigators with Diana Swain Weekly series digs into investigative journalism, revealing the story behind the story.

6:00 PM Firsthand (HD) - Inside These Walls Wang Bingzhang has spent the last 14 years in a Chinese prison. His family chooses to fight for the freedom of the man who once abandoned them.

7:00 PM the fifth estate (HD) - Series 42 - Eps 11 - Under Attack Are there more dangerous and precarious times ahead for Muslims in North America? the fifth estate searches for answers in Canada and the US. Mark Kelley reports from Quebec City, and Gillian Findlay from Boston.

