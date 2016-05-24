12:30 AM Mansbridge One on One (HD) - Sally Armstrong, journalist Peter sits down with journalist Sally Armstrong to talk about her work in Iraq speaking directly with ISIS fighters and the Yazidi women and girls they captured.

1:00 AM Passionate Eye - How the Rich Live Longer Is there a secret to eternal youth? Dr. Christian Jessen investigates Britain’s high-end health industry and some of the bizarre treatments used by the super-rich to stay young and fit.

2:30 AM At Issue The National's panel scrutinizes the latest in Canadian politics with host Peter Mansbridge.

4:00 AM The Nature of Things - (HD) (DV) - Myth or Science: The Secrets of Our Senses Join Jennifer Gardy on a journey into the bizarre and captivating world of our senses.

5:00 AM The National (HD) The award-winning live newscast anchored by CBC News chief correspondent Peter Mansbridge.

6:00 AM CBC News Network with John Northcott Throughout the day, CBC News Network brings you live, breaking news from Canada and around the world.

10:00 AM CBC News Network with Carole MacNeil Throughout the day, CBC News Network brings you live, breaking news from Canada and around the world.

1:00 PM CBC News Network with Michael Serapio Live coverage of the day's top stories and breaking news from across Canada and around the world.

5:00 PM marketplace (HD) - 44-11 - How To Spot A Fake Review Asha Tomlinson tracks down one of Canada's top fake reviewers. Many of us rely on reviews to decide where to spend our money, but there's an entire industry dedicated to tricking you into believing their hard sell.

5:30 PM The Investigators with Diana Swain Weekly series digs into investigative journalism, revealing the story behind the story.

6:00 PM Firsthand (HD) - Colonization Road Comedian Ryan McMahon travels Ontario's colonization roads learning about their impact on First Nations and settlers.

7:00 PM the fifth estate (HD) - Series 41 - Eps 12 - Murder in the Family Richard Oland of the Moosehead brewing family was bludgeoned to death. His son Dennis is convicted of the brutal murder but then wins his appeal and is set free. Bob McKeown investigates a tangled family tale and the many questions still unanswered.

8:00 PM Passionate Eye - Mary Tyler Moore: A Celebration With highlights from a recent interview with Mary Tyler Moore and tributes from Oprah Winfrey, Tina Fey, Ed Asner, Betty White, Valerie Harper and others. Also features clips from some of Mary's best-loved performances.