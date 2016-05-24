CBC Program Guide

Thursday January 26, 2017EST

CBC News Network

TimeProgram
12:00 AM
The National (HD)
The award-winning live newscast anchored by CBC News chief correspondent Peter Mansbridge.
1:00 AM
CBC News Network with Ian Hanomansing
Throughout the evening, CBC News Network brings you live, breaking news from Canada and around the world.
2:00 AM
The National (HD)
The award-winning live newscast anchored by CBC News chief correspondent Peter Mansbridge.
3:00 AM
On the Money with Peter Armstrong (HD)
Inside the world of business: thought-provoking insights into the financial stories that matter, with Peter Armstrong.
4:00 AM
The National (HD)
The award-winning live newscast anchored by CBC News chief correspondent Peter Mansbridge.
5:00 AM
The National (HD)
The award-winning live newscast anchored by CBC News chief correspondent Peter Mansbridge.
6:00 AM
CBC News Network with Heather Hiscox
Start your day with live, breaking news from Canada and around the world.
10:00 AM
CBC News Network with Suhana Meharchand
Throughout the day, CBC News Network brings you live, breaking news from Canada and around the world.
1:00 PM
CBC News Network with Michael Serapio
Live coverage of the day's top stories and breaking news from across Canada and around the world.
5:00 PM
Power & Politics with Rosemary Barton
Get daily access to the movers and shakers with interviews with the country's most influential figures.
7:00 PM
On the Money with Peter Armstrong (HD)
Inside the world of business: thought-provoking insights into the financial stories that matter, with Peter Armstrong.
8:00 PM
CBC News Network with Ian Hanomansing
Throughout the evening, CBC News Network brings you live, breaking news from Canada and around the world.
9:00 PM
The National (HD)
The award-winning live newscast anchored by CBC News chief correspondent Peter Mansbridge.
10:00 PM
CBC News Network with Ian Hanomansing
Throughout the evening, CBC News Network brings you live, breaking news from Canada and around the world.
11:00 PM
The National (HD)
The award-winning live newscast anchored by CBC News chief correspondent Peter Mansbridge.

