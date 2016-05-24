CBC Program Guide

Program Guide

CBC.ca displays schedules for each television and radio network. To see the schedule for a particular network, please select your network below:

What's on

Looking for air times of CBC-TV shows with described video? Visit External Link. Accessible Media Inc.'s Described Video Program Guide.

Looking For A Program?

Choose the "Programs" link attached to the CBC network found above.

Personalities A-Z

Looking for a personality?
See our Personalities A-Z section to read up on your favourite CBC Radio and Television hosts and personalities.
Personalities A-Z

Channels & Frequencies

Looking for your local channel or frequency?
Visit our Channels & Frequencies page to find the specific channel and frequency information for CBC Radio and Television in your region.
Channels & Frequencies