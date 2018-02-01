'You could feel it in your veins, like how cold it was': Using paint and selfies to cope with chemo

Air Date: Feb 04, 2018 12:00 AM ET

After being diagnosed with Stage III breast cancer when she was just 24, Lauren Sylliboy said the enormity of her illness didn't hit her right away. But exactly 14 days after her first chemotherapy treatment, that changed. Her hair started falling out and Sylliboy said she looked in the mirror and realized her illness was showing.

