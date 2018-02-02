Worst Super Bowl commercials: What went wrong?

Air Date: Feb 02, 2018 3:57 PM ET

Worst Super Bowl commercials: What went wrong?4:42

Worst Super Bowl commercials: What went wrong? This marketing professor says if advertisers want a successful commercial during the big game, they need to respect three things: animals, children and other cultures.

Stay Connected with CBC News

Must Watch

The National for February 02, 2018

The National for February 02, 2018

47:26

Don't Miss