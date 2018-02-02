Worst Super Bowl commercials: What went wrong?
Air Date: Feb 02, 2018 3:57 PM ET
Worst Super Bowl commercials: What went wrong? This marketing professor says if advertisers want a successful commercial during the big game, they need to respect three things: animals, children and other cultures.
