With his lower lip quivering with emotion and a packed courtroom hanging on every word, a father recounted the final moments of a daughter's life as they walked on a summer evening stroll on a San Francisco pier more than two years ago.

Jim Steinle told the court that he and a family friend were visiting his daughter Kate Steinle in San Francisco on July 1, 2015. After a late lunch at her favourite restaurant, the trio went for a walk on the pier on San Francisco's popular waterfront.

Steinle said he heard a loud "bang," and his daughter collapsed in his arms, saying, "Help me, dad."

Jim Steinle said that when she fell to the ground, her eyes were closed and she had difficulty breathing.

"I couldn't figure out what was wrong," he said, choking back tears. "She didn't have any health problems."

After he rolled Kate Steinle onto her side, he lifted her blouse and discovered a bullet hole with little blood. Paramedics arrived a short time later, and she was declared dead at a nearby hospital.

Her death touched off a debate on illegal immigration and so-called sanctuary cities because Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, the man charged in her death, had been deported five times.

Garcia Zarate's trial began Monday with deputy district attorney Diana Garcia showing jurors the handgun that he is accused of firing, and said a ballistics expert will testify that the only way to fire it is to pull the trigger.

"It's a very reliable, high-quality gun," Garcia said. "It's one that won't go off on accident."

Jim Steinle proceeds to the courtroom in San Francisco on Monday, where he delivered emotional testimony in the trial of the man accused of killing his daughter. (Jeff Chiu/Associated Press)

Garcia Zarate's lawyer, Matt Gonzalez, countered that his client did not know he had picked up a gun when he reached under a bench and found something wrapped in a T-shirt. The lawyer said the gun had no safety and operated on a hair-trigger motion.

"He did not know he was handling a firearm," Gonzalez said.

He added: "This gun is inherently dangerous in the hands of someone who isn't properly trained."

Federal employee left gun in car

Gonzalez finished by asking jurors rhetorically if they believed prosecutors would have charged "a college student or Swedish tourist" with murder if they were the suspects instead of Garcia Zarate, who was born in Mexico.

The shooting touched off a political furor during last year's presidential race, with President Donald Trump citing the killing of 32-year-old Steinle as a reason to toughen U.S. immigration policies. Her killing came less than a month after Trump launched his campaign by saying Mexico was largely "sending" criminals and rapists to the U.S.

During the campaign, Trump would frequently invoke the tragic killing of "beautiful Kate," as he called her, at his rallies when talking about the need to secure the border with Mexico.

The handgun at the centre of the case belonged to a U.S. Bureau of Land Management ranger who reported that it had been stolen from his parked car in San Francisco a week before Steinle was shot.

Garcia Zarate, 54, has acknowledged firing the gun. The bullet ricocheted off the pavement and Steinle was shot in the back while she was walking with her father on the pier. Garcia Zarate has said the shooting was accidental and that he was handling the handgun when it accidentally fired.

Garcia Zarate is charged with second-degree murder, which could result in a sentence of 15 years to life in prison if he is convicted.

Sanctuary city issue re-examined

Garcia Zarate had been deported five times and was homeless in San Francisco at the time Steinle was shot. He had recently completed a prison sentence for illegal re-entry to the U.S. when he was transferred to the San Francisco County jail to face a 20-year-old marijuana charge.

Prosecutors dropped that charge, and the San Francisco sheriff released Zarate from jail despite a federal immigration request to detain him for at least two more days for deportation.

Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, right, is led into a San Francisco courtroom on July 7, 2015, charged in Steinle's death. He had previously been ordered deported, but was freed after being jailed in California. (Michael Macor/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, Pool)

The city's sanctuary law prohibits city employees from helping federal authorities with immigration investigations or arrests unless required by law or warrant. That said, the ordinance does not prohibit local law enforcement from informing ICE that they've arrested someone in the country illegally for a felony offence or who has prior felony convictions.

San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee issued a statement in the days following the homicide, saying city policy was never intended to protect "repeat, serious and violent felons."

Since his election as president, Trump has threatened to withhold federal funding to so-called sanctuary cities such as San Francisco, several of which have filed lawsuits to prevent the move.

None of that is at issue during the trial. The judge has barred mention of the politics of immigration and gun control during the proceedings.

Steinle's mother and brother attended the opening of the trial, where lawyers for each side spoke for about 90 minutes,

The trial is expected to last several weeks.

Garcia Zarate went by the name Juan Francisco Lopez-Sanchez when he was arrested. But Gonzalez said he now prefers to be called by his birth name of Garcia Zarate.