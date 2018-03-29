Yulia Skripal, victim in poisoning in Britain, upgraded to stable condition
Sergei Skripal, her father, remains in critical but stable condition, the hospital said
Yulia Skripal, one of three hospitalized in the nerve-agent poisoning in southern England that has prompted an international outrcry and sanctions, has had her condition upgraded.
The medical director for Salisbury District Hospital said Skripal, 33, is now in stable condition.
Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, her father and the apparent target of the attack, is in critical but stable condition, the hospital said.
The pair were found slumped over in a park on March 4 in Salisbury.
British authorities say they were poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent and have blamed Russia. Moscow denies involvement in the attack, which has sparked a diplomatic crisis between Russia and the West.
Earlier this week, over 20 countries including Canada announced they were expelling Russian diplomats or revoking visas that had been approved. Britain had earlier ordered 23 Russian officials removed from the country.
Russia has angrily denied the accusations and said it is planning reprisals.
With files from Associated Press