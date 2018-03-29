Yulia Skripal, one of three hospitalized in the nerve-agent poisoning in southern England that has prompted an international outrcry and sanctions, has had her condition upgraded.

The medical director for Salisbury District Hospital said Skripal, 33, is now in stable condition.

"She has responded well to treatment but continues to receive expert clinical care 24 hours a day," said Dr. Christine Blanshard in a statement.

Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, her father and the apparent target of the attack, is in critical but stable condition, the hospital said.

The pair were found slumped over in a park on March 4 in Salisbury.

British authorities say they were poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent and have blamed Russia. Moscow denies involvement in the attack, which has sparked a diplomatic crisis between Russia and the West.

Earlier this week, over 20 countries including Canada announced they were expelling Russian diplomats or revoking visas that had been approved. Britain had earlier ordered 23 Russian officials removed from the country.

Russia has angrily denied the accusations and said it is planning reprisals.