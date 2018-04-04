Suspected YouTube shooter 'hated' the company, father says

A woman suspected of shooting three people at YouTube headquarters before killing herself was furious with the company because it had stopped paying her for videos she posted on the platform, her father said late Tuesday.

Police identified the suspect as 39-year-old Nasim Aghdam of San Diego and said they are still investigating a motive for the shooting.

"At this time there is no evidence that the shooter knew the victims of this shooting or that individuals were specifically targeted," San Bruno police said.

The suspected shooter in today’s YouTube incident has been identified. Please see press release for details - <a href="https://t.co/Xvr2l9bB9s">https://t.co/Xvr2l9bB9s</a> <a href="https://t.co/NEBoX3WWK5">pic.twitter.com/NEBoX3WWK5</a> —@SanBrunoPolice

Police have scheduled a news conference about the shooting for 9 a.m. PT on Wednesday.

However, her father Ismail Aghdam told the Bay Area News Group that YouTube had "stopped everything," and "she was angry."

People who post on YouTube can receive money from advertisements that accompany their videos, but the company "de-monetizes" some channels for reasons including inappropriate material or having fewer than 1,000 subscribers

Aghdam's online profile shows she was a vegan activist who ran a website called NasimeSabz.com, meaning "Green Breeze" in Persian, where she posted about Persian culture and veganism, as well as long passages critical of YouTube.

A screenshot of a video posted on Aghnam's YouTube channel before it was taken down on Tuesday, showed her complaining that "YouTube filtered my channels to keep them from getting views!"

YouTube spokeswoman Jessica Mason could not immediately be reached for comment.

Reported missing

Ismail Aghdam said he reported his daughter missing on Monday after she did not answer her phone for two days.

He said the family received a call from Mountain View police around 2 a.m. Tuesday saying they found Nasim sleeping in a car.

He said he warned them she might be headed to YouTube because she "hated" the company.

Mountain View Police spokeswoman Katie Nelson confirmed officers located a woman by the same name asleep in a vehicle in a Mountain View parking lot Tuesday morning. Nelson said the woman declined to answer further questions, but the police spokeswoman did not respond to a question about whether police were warned Aghdam might go to YouTube.