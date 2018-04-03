Active shooter reported at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, Calif.

Police in San Bruno, Calif., say they are responding to an active shooter after reports of gunfire at YouTube headquarters.

Police in the city south of San Francisco warned people in a Twitter message to stay away from the address where YouTube, owned by Alphabet Inc's Google, is based.

Police in San Bruno said on Twitter that they were "responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive."

Re: YouTube situation, we are coordinating with authorities and will provide official information here from Google and YouTube as it becomes available. —@Google_Comms

The world's biggest online video website is located on a suburban campus.

Some YouTube staff members, including Todd Sherman, tweeted about what they saw and heard.

After existing the room we still didn’t know what was going on but more people were running. Seemed serious and not like a drill. —@tdd

Sherman said as they headed toward the exit, they met others who said there was a person with a gun.

"At that point every new person I saw was a potential shooter. Someone else said that the person shot out the back doors and then shot themselves," he said on Twitter.

