Active shooter reported at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, Calif.

Police in San Bruno, Calif., say they are responding to an active shooter after reports of gunfire at YouTube headquarters.

Police in city south of San Francisco warn people in Twitter message to stay away

Thomson Reuters ·
Aerial footage shows police gathered at the YouTube headquarters, where officers responded to reports of an active shooter. (KNTV)

Police in the city south of San Francisco warned people in a Twitter message to stay away from the address where YouTube, owned by Alphabet Inc's Google, is based.

Police in San Bruno said on Twitter that they were "responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive."

The world's biggest online video website is located on a suburban campus.

Some YouTube staff members, including Todd Sherman, tweeted about what they saw and heard.

Sherman said as they headed toward the exit, they met others who said there was a person with a gun.

"At that point every new person I saw was a potential shooter. Someone else said that the person shot out the back doors and then shot themselves," he said on Twitter.

More to come

With files from CBC News and The Associated Press

