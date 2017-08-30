Yemeni security officials and witnesses say flooding in the war-battered city of Taiz has killed at least 18 people and that another 32 are missing.

They said Wednesday that the floodwaters were 3.5 metres deep in some places, the highest in decades, and had swept away dozens of vehicles. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief reporters.

Taiz has been the focus of heavy fighting between Shia Houthi rebels and government forces, which are backed by a Saudi-led coalition.

The UN has warned that the cholera epidemic could worsen with the onset of heavy rains and flooding.