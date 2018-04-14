World Press Photo contest winners pack emotional punch

The winning image in the World Press Photo of the Year 2018 contest and first prize for spot news singles, taken by Ronaldo Schemidt, shows Jose Victor Salazar Balza in flames during a violent protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, on May 3, 2017.

(Ronaldo Schemidt/Agence France-Presse via Reuters)

Las Vegas massacre

In the spot news stories category, a winning image taken by David Becker shows police after a gunman opened fire on concertgoers at the Route 91 Harvest music festival, killing 58 people, in Las Vegas on Oct. 1, 2017.

(David Becker/Getty Images via Reuters)

Rohingya dead

The winning image for general news singles, taken by Patrick Brown, shows the bodies of drowned Rohingya refugees. Their boat capsized off Inani Beach, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, on Sept. 27, 2017.

(Patrick Brown/Panos Pictures for Unicef via Reuters)

London attack

Second-place winner in the spot news stories category, this image by Toby Melville shows a passerby comforting U.S. tourist Melissa Cochran, injured in an attack on pedestrians at Westminster Bridge in London on March 22, 2017. Cochran survived, but her husband, Kurt, was killed in the attack.

(Toby Melville/Reuters)

Explosive protest

Third place in the spot news stories category was this image taken by Juan Barreto showing a fiery explosion during a street protest in Caracas, Venezuela, on May 3, 2017.

(Juan Barreto/Agence France-Presse via Reuters)

Car-ramming attack

A second-place image for spot news singles, taken by Ryan M. Kelly, shows a car striking protesters who demonstrated in opposition to the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va., on Aug. 12, 2017.

(Ryan M. Kelly, The Daily Progress via Reuters)

Flight from Myanmar

Canadian photographer Kevin Frayer's second-place image in the general news stories category shows Rohingya refugees carrying their belongings as they walk on the Bangladesh side of the Naf River, on Oct. 2, 2017, after fleeing Myanmar.

(Kevin Frayer/Getty Images via Reuters)

Burning village

A group of Rohingya at the Leda makeshift settlement in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, watch as houses burn across the border in Myanmar, on Sept. 9, 2017. The image by Md Masfiqur Akhtar Sohan took third place in the general news singles category.

(Md Masfiqur Akhtar Sohan/NurPhoto Agency via Reuters)

Death in Mosul

Goran Tomasevic captured this image showing an Iraqi special forces soldier moments after he shot dead a suspected suicide bomber, during the offensive to retake Mosul, Iraq, on March 3, 2017. His photo earned third place in the spot news singles category.

(Goran Tomasevic/Reuters)

Grief and anguish

The second-prize photo for general news singles, taken by Richard Tsong-Taatarii, shows John Thompson after he spoke at a memorial rally for his close friend Philando Castile, two days after police officer Jeronimo Yanez was acquitted in the shooting of Castile, in St. Anthony Village, Minn., on June 18, 2017.