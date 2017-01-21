A massive turnout at the Women's March on Washington has forced a change of plans. With the entire planned route filled with hundreds of thousands of protesters, organizers can't lead a formal march toward the White House.

Interim D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said on Independence Avenue, "The crowd stretches so far that there's no room left to march."

Instead, march organizers directed the crowd to take a new route to meet up at the Ellipse, a grassy area between the Washington Monument and the White House.

A District of Columbia official, speaking on condition of anonymity because the official isn't authorized to speak for the march, said that shortly before 1 p.m., people were standing along the entire march route.

A man dressed as Abraham Lincoln stands with protesters at the Women's March on Washington on Saturday. (John Minchillo/Associated Press)

Kevin Donahue, Washington's deputy mayor for public safety and justice, said on Twitter that organizers of the march are increasing the turnout estimate to half a million.

The march's National Park Service permit estimated a turnout of 200,000, but the District of Columbia's homeland security chief had previously predicted turnout would be higher.

.@MayorBowser addresses the #WomensMarch. Per organizers, expect more than 500,000 people today. pic.twitter.com/O1Gk6hitrE — @SafeDC

Chicago march cancelled due to big turnout

So many people turned out for the Women's March in Chicago that organizers cancelled their plans to march through the city's downtown.

Instead, they'll extend the ongoing rally on the city's lakefront.

Organizers say far more people than they were initially expecting are at the demonstration in Grant Park along Lake Michigan, and overflow areas are being used.

They say the planned march through downtown Chicago had to be cancelled due to public safety concerns, but that the rally has been extended until 12:30 p.m. CT.

Metro numbers for march exceed inauguration's

There were early signs across Washington that Saturday's crowds could top those that gathered on Friday to watch President Donald Trump's inauguration.

Metro subway stations and train cars are full in many locations, while ridership on Friday was well off the numbers from Barack Obama's first inaugural.

As of 11 a.m. Saturday, 275,000 people had taken trips on the city's subway system.

Metro Ridership as of 11am: 275k. For comparison, that's more than 8x a normal Sat & even busier than most weekdays. #wmata #womensmarch — @wmata

On Inauguration Day, 193,000 trips had been taken as of that time, and the rail system opened an hour earlier that day, at 4 a.m.

Saturday's ridership figures were more than eight times a normal Saturday and busier than most weekdays.

During a speech at CIA headquarters, Trump quickly shifted from praise for the CIA to criticism of media coverage of Inauguration Day, in an unscripted address that overstated the size of the crowd that gathered on the National Mall as he took the oath of office.

Trump said throngs "went all the way back to the Washington monument," despite photos and live video showing the crowd stopping well short of the landmark.