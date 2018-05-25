A rancher in central Montana shot a wolf-like animal after it was spotted in a pasture with livestock, but a closer look prompted state wildlife officials to take DNA samples to determine what type of animal it was.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks regional spokesperson Bruce Auchly said the animal's front claws and canine teeth are too short and its ears are too tall in proportion to its skull for it to be a purebred wolf.

"Here's what is not in question.… The animal was a young, non-lactating female and a canid," a member of the same family that includes dogs, foxes, coyotes and wolves, the parks service said in a statement.

"Those facts are not unusual in Montana's farm and ranch county."

Wolf management specialist Ty Smucker said the animal could be a wolf-dog hybrid.

Others, on social media, have speculated the creature could be anything from a malnourished bear cub, a werewolf-like creature known as a "dogman," or a dire wolf.

"First off, [dire wolf] was a song by the Grateful Dead from 1971," Auchly told the Great Falls Tribune. "I know; I listened to it many times. Number 2, it's a prehistoric animal, like mastodons and sabre toothed tigers; so it doesn't exist."

Tissue samples have been sent for DNA testing, but haven't yet come back.

The animal was shot on May 16 near Denton, a community of about 250 people, about 180 kilometres northeast from the state capital, Helena.

Warden Zach Norris said the rancher was within his rights to kill the animal because it was seen near livestock, domestic dogs and children.