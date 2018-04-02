Skip to Main Content
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela dies at 81

South Africa's Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, an anti-apartheid stalwart and former wife of the late Nelson Mandela, died on Monday, says her personal assistant, Zodwa Zwane.

Anti-apartheid campaigner was former wife of Nelson Mandela, South Africa's 1st black president

Thomson Reuters ·

Madikizela-Mandela was 81.
 
Zwane gave no further details, but said a statement would be released later. 

More to come

