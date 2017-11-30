The White House has developed a plan to replace Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with Mike Pompeo, the director of the Central Intelligence Agency, within weeks, the New York Times reported on Thursday, citing senior officials.
Under the plan, Republican Sen. Tom Cotton would be tapped to replace Pompeo at the CIA, the New York Times said.
The Times said it was not immediately clear whether U.S. President Donald Trump had given final approval to the plan. Reuters was not immediately able to confirm the report.
More to come
