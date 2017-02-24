Journalists from the New York Times, CNN, the Los Angeles Times and Politico say they were not granted entry to a White House press briefing Friday.

The reporters were barred from the briefing in the office of White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

"Nothing like this has ever happened at the White House in our long history of covering multiple administrations of different parties. We strongly protest the exclusion of the New York Times and the other news organizations. Free media access to a transparent government is obviously of crucial national interest," New York Times executive editor Dean Baquet said in a statement.

Journalists from The New York Times, CNN and Politico were barred from attending a White House briefing https://t.co/XBVmXIIxUG pic.twitter.com/STFHTJwvPX — @nytimes

In a statement, CNN called the move "an unacceptable development by the Trump White House."

"Apparently this is how they retaliate when you report facts they don't like. We'll keep reporting regardless."

CNN was blocked from WH @PressSec's media gaggle today. This is our response: pic.twitter.com/8SfY2uYKEI — @CNNPR

The White House Correspondents Association also issued a statement, saying, "We encourage the organizations that were allowed in to share the material with others in the press corps who were not. The board will be discussing this further with White House staff."

The WHCA board is protesting strongly against how today's gaggle is being handled by the White House. We ... https://t.co/e6JkOOlwzQ — @whca

Organizations that were granted entry included Breitbart News, the Washington Times, Fox News, ABC, CBS and Bloomberg, according to the New York Times.

The Associated Press and Time magazine, which were granted entry, boycotted the event in protest. On Twitter, AP said it "believes the public should have as much access to the president as possible."

.@AP & @TIME boycotted as a result. WH Correspondents Assn protesting. Conservative outlets Breitbart, Washington Times, @OANN allowed in — @jimsciutto

AP believes the public should have as much access to the president as possible. — @AP_CorpComm

Earlier today, U.S. President Donald Trump attacked "fake news media or press" in a speech delivered to the Conservative Political Action Committee, in Oxon Hill, Md. He was also critical of the use of anonymous sources in news stories.

Trump had earlier referred to the "fake news media," such as the New York Times and CNN, in a tweet as the "enemy of the American people."