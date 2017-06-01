What spellers got right and wrong at the Scripps Spelling Bee
Contestants as young as 6 tackled words like nyctinasty, lambdacism and catafalque in Maryland
By Justin Li, CBC News Posted: Jun 01, 2017 1:47 PM ET Last Updated: Jun 01, 2017 3:30 PM ET
What is definition of "covfefe?" What is its language origin? Are there alternate pronunciations?
Thankfully, the judges at the 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee didn't pose the "word" to contestants on Wednesday and Thursday near Washington, D.C.
Instead, they tackled actual words like nyctinasty, lambdacism and catafalque.
Here's a look at some of the words the spellers got right, some they spelled wrong, and what they all mean. The final round is set for tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET.
Dacryocyst
Saketh Sundar, 11, from Elkridge, Md., jumps with joy after correctly spelling dacryocyst.
From Merriam-Webster:
-
Lacrimal sac.
Quokka
Akshansh Kumar, 11, from Kitchener, was one of three kids from Ontario in the compeition, but was eliminated in the second round after misspelling quokka.
From Merriam-Webster:
- A stocky herbivorous marsupial (Setonix brachyurus of the family Macropodidae) of southwestern Australia that has a short tail.
Whirlicote
Maggie Sheridan, 13, of Mansfield, Ohio, is in disbelief after correctly spelling whirlicote with only one second to spare on Thursday.
From Merriam-Webster:
- A heavy and luxurious carriage.
Rappel
Eighth grader Casper Smith of Clayton, N.C., gestures after incorrectly spelling rappel on Wednesday. He spelled its homonym, repel.
From Merriam-Webster:
-
To descend (as from a cliff) by sliding down a rope passed under one thigh, across the body, and over the opposite shoulder or through a special friction device.
Vespertine
Joey Ilagan, an eighth grader from Lexington, Ky., celebrates after correctly spelling vespertine.
From Merriam-Webster:
- Of, relating to, or occurring in the evening.
- Active, flowering, or flourishing in the evening.
Stephanotis
Olivia Charles, 14, of Mt. Carroll, Ill., walks offstage after misspelling stephanotis on Wednesday, spelling it stephenotis.
From Merriam-Webster:
-
Any of a genus (Stephanotis, especially S. floribunda) of Old World tropical woody vines of the milkweed family with fragrant white waxy flowers having a tubular corolla terminating in five lobes.
Catafalque
Sreeniketh Vogoti, 14, of Saint Johns, Fla., high fives his fellows contestants on Thursday after correctly spelling catafalque.
From Merriam-Webster:
- An ornamental structure sometimes used in funerals for the lying in state of the body.
- A pall-covered coffin-shaped structure used at requiem masses celebrated after burial.
Tomalley
Jacob Muin of Sedalia, Mo., misspelled tomalley on Wednesday, spelling it like the food tamale.
From Merriam-Webster:
- The liver of the lobster.
Napiform
Melodie Loya, 12, from Bainbridge, N.Y., writes out a word on the palm of her hand on Thursday. The word was napiform, which she correctly spelled.
From Merriam-Webster:
- Globular at the top and tapering off abruptly.
Kakapo
Fifth grader Ishaan Akula, of Neptune, N.J., reacts after misspelling kakapo on Wednesday, spelling it cockapo.
From Merriam-Webster:
-
A large chiefly nocturnal burrowing New Zealand parrot (Strigops habroptilus) that has green and brown barred plumage and well-developed wings with little power of flight.
Conceptism
Will Rooke, 13, from Deephaven, Minn., hits the dab on Wednesday after correctly spelling the word conceptism.
From Merriam-Webster:
- An obscurely allusive style characterized by ambiguous metaphors and puns that was developed chiefly by Spanish mystics of the 17th century.
Lambdacism
Seventh grader Brandon Anderson of Mount Vernon, N.Y., cups his head in his hand after spelling lambdacism incorrectly (eramdicism) on Wednesday.
From Merriam-Webster:
- Excessive use of the letter / or the sound \|\ (as in alliteration).
- a defective articulation of \l\, the substitution of other sounds for it, or the substitution of \l\ for another sound.
Foederatus
Erin Howard, 12, from Hunstville, Ala., reacts after being told she correctly spelled foederatus.
From Merriam-Webster:
- An auxiliary soldier serving the Roman Empire.
Toreutics
Enya Hubers, 11, of Burlington, Ont., was the only Canadian to make it to the fifth round, but was bounced after misspelling toreutics with an "a" instead of an "o."
From Merriam-Webster:
- The art or process of working in metal especially by embossing or chasing.
Youngest speller
Edith Fuller is consoled by her father Justin after failing to advance to the finals on Wednesday, despite spelling both of her words correctly (nyctinasty and tapas) due to her score on a written test.
The six-year-old from Tulsa, Okla., was the youngest contestant ever.
Latest Video
Most Viewed
- Mississippi shooting sparked by domestic dispute leaves 8 dead, including 2 boys
- Trudeau asks Pope for an apology over church's role in residential schools
- North Korea fires short-range ballistic missile into waters off western Japan
- Trump announces U.S. will withdraw from 'very unfair' Paris climate accord
- Trump's use of private cellphone raises security concerns
- Germany's Merkel says U.S. no longer a reliable partner for Europe
- Explosion in diplomatic row of Kabul kills 90, wounds hundreds
- Trump slams media reports of Kushner's Russia contacts as 'fabricated lies'
- Trump will announce on Thursday whether he's taking U.S. out of Paris climate deal
- Anti-Muslim slurs lead to triple stabbing on Portland train
Don't Miss
-
Updated
Trudeau tells Trump Canada is disappointed by withdrawal from Paris climate deal
-
Ex-nurse Elizabeth Wettlaufer felt 'red surge' before killing elderly patients
-
Exclusive
Woman found dead near border was en route to Canada to see newborn granddaughter
-
How delaying meal times can affect your body clock
-
New
Could a public inquiry prevent more nursing home murders?
-
Updated
Trump announces U.S. will withdraw from 'very unfair' Paris climate accord
-
FEATURE
Passion, not a paycheque, fuels many fur trappers in 2017
-
'Quebec has changed': Time is right to reopen constitutional debate, Philippe Couillard says
-
3rd gravitational wave detected, opening 'new window on the universe'
-
Analysis
Trump quitting the Paris accord might not necessarily be the end of the world
-
Robert Wood not guilty in Elliot Lake mall collapse trial
-
Opinion
Canada should join its closest allies and return to Afghanistan: Michael Petrou
-
Gunman sets fire to casino in Philippines, police suspect robbery the motive
-
MUSIC
'A cool family legacy:' Who was the Canadian Sgt. Pepper who protected the Beatles?
-
P.E.I. man wants to know why he pays HST on electricity he generates himself