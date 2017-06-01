What is definition of "covfefe?" What is its language origin? Are there alternate pronunciations?

Thankfully, the judges at the 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee didn't pose the "word" to contestants on Wednesday and Thursday near Washington, D.C.

Instead, they tackled actual words like nyctinasty, lambdacism and catafalque.

Here's a look at some of the words the spellers got right, some they spelled wrong, and what they all mean. The final round is set for tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Dacryocyst

​Saketh Sundar, 11, from Elkridge, Md., jumps with joy after correctly spelling dacryocyst.

From Merriam-Webster:

Lacrimal sac.

(Jacquelyn Martin/Associated Press)

Quokka

Akshansh Kumar, 11, from Kitchener, was one of three kids from Ontario in the compeition, but was eliminated in the second round after misspelling quokka.

From Merriam-Webster:

A stocky herbivorous marsupial (Setonix brachyurus of the family Macropodidae) of southwestern Australia that has a short tail.

(Alex Brandon/Associated Press)

Whirlicote

Maggie Sheridan, 13, of Mansfield, Ohio, is in disbelief after correctly spelling whirlicote with only one second to spare on Thursday.

From Merriam-Webster:

A heavy and luxurious carriage.

(Jacquelyn Martin/Associated Press)

Rappel

Eighth grader Casper Smith of Clayton, N.C., gestures after incorrectly spelling rappel on Wednesday. He spelled its homonym, repel.

From Merriam-Webster:

To descend (as from a cliff) by sliding down a rope passed under one thigh, across the body, and over the opposite shoulder or through a special friction device.

(Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Vespertine

Joey Ilagan, an eighth grader from Lexington, Ky., celebrates after correctly spelling vespertine.

From Merriam-Webster:

Of, relating to, or occurring in the evening.

Active, flowering, or flourishing in the evening.

(Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Stephanotis

Olivia Charles, 14, of Mt. Carroll, Ill., walks offstage after misspelling stephanotis on Wednesday, spelling it stephenotis.

From Merriam-Webster:

Any of a genus (Stephanotis, especially S. floribunda) of Old World tropical woody vines of the milkweed family with fragrant white waxy flowers having a tubular corolla terminating in five lobes.

(Cliff Owen/Associated Press)

Catafalque

Sreeniketh Vogoti, 14, of Saint Johns, Fla., high fives his fellows contestants on Thursday after correctly spelling catafalque.

From Merriam-Webster:

An ornamental structure sometimes used in funerals for the lying in state of the body.

A pall-covered coffin-shaped structure used at requiem masses celebrated after burial.

(Alex Brandon/Associated Press)

​

Tomalley

Jacob Muin of Sedalia, Mo., misspelled tomalley on Wednesday, spelling it like the food tamale.

From Merriam-Webster:

The liver of the lobster.

(Cliff Owen/Associated Press)

Napiform

Melodie Loya, 12, from Bainbridge, N.Y., writes out a word on the palm of her hand on Thursday. The word was napiform, which she correctly spelled.

From Merriam-Webster:

Globular at the top and tapering off abruptly.

(Alex Brandon/Associated Press)

Kakapo

Fifth grader Ishaan Akula, of Neptune, N.J., reacts after misspelling kakapo on Wednesday, spelling it cockapo.

From Merriam-Webster:

A large chiefly nocturnal burrowing New Zealand parrot (Strigops habroptilus) that has green and brown barred plumage and well-developed wings with little power of flight.

(Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Conceptism

Will Rooke, 13, from Deephaven, Minn., hits the dab on Wednesday after correctly spelling the word conceptism.

From Merriam-Webster:

An obscurely allusive style characterized by ambiguous metaphors and puns that was developed chiefly by Spanish mystics of the 17th century.

(Cliff Owen/Associated Press)

Lambdacism

Seventh grader Brandon Anderson of Mount Vernon, N.Y., cups his head in his hand after spelling lambdacism incorrectly (eramdicism) on Wednesday.

From Merriam-Webster:

Excessive use of the letter / or the sound \|\ (as in alliteration).

a defective articulation of \l\, the substitution of other sounds for it, or the substitution of \l\ for another sound.

(Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Foederatus

​Erin Howard, 12, from Hunstville, Ala., reacts after being told she correctly spelled foederatus.

From Merriam-Webster:

An auxiliary soldier serving the Roman Empire.

(Alex Brandon/Associated Press)

Toreutics

Enya Hubers, 11, of Burlington, Ont., was the only Canadian to make it to the fifth round, but was bounced after misspelling toreutics with an "a" instead of an "o."

From Merriam-Webster:

The art or process of working in metal especially by embossing or chasing.

(Alex Brandon/Canadian Press)

Youngest speller

Edith Fuller is consoled by her father Justin after failing to advance to the finals on Wednesday, despite spelling both of her words correctly (nyctinasty and tapas) due to her score on a written test.

The six-year-old from Tulsa, Okla., was the youngest contestant ever.