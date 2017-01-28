What's an executive order?
Air Date: Jan 28, 2017 12:15 PM ET
How this presidential power can be overturned
Latest Video
Most Viewed
- Trump's 1st week reshapes U.S. relationship with Canada
- Tax on Mexican imports among a 'buffet of options' to fund border wall: White House
- Trump issues executive orders to build Mexican border wall, freeze out 'sanctuary' cities
- Trump overstates inauguration crowd as Women's March appears to draw bigger turnout
- Trump's sweeping executive order bars all Syrian refugees from entering U.S.
- Trump fulfils 'Day 1' vows with 3 executive orders in preview of agenda reset
- Trump's 'great wall': How much will it cost? Who's paying?
- Trump calls protests 'a hallmark of our democracy' in toned-down response to marches
- 'He wants Americans to love him': Trump biographers on what kind of president he'll be
- Trump refugee ban throws lives into uncertainty
Don't Miss
-
Updated
Trump refugee ban throws lives into uncertainty
-
Trudeau got an earful during town hall tour: Here are the top concerns
-
Updated
4th day without power for some in N.B. as crews race to reconnect homes
-
Life in the slow lane: Why supermarkets should rethink the need for speed
-
Opinion
With Donald Trump, the word 'lie' finally enters the mainstream media lexicon: Neil Macdonald
-
Microplastics found in supermarket fish, shellfish
-
The new nouns: Is it an alternative fact, a falsehood or a lie?
-
They got game, kids got fame: Athletes and their entertaining offspring
-
How 'sanctuary cities' are reacting to Trump's crackdown on undocumented immigrants
-
As It Happens
Canada to increase reproductive health funding despite Trump executive order
-
Video
What's an executive order?
2:48
-
Survivor of one of Canada's worst sex offenders explains why she kept silent
-
2 dead in wake of New Brunswick ice storm
-
Photos
The week in pictures: Winter sledding, Lunar New Year and more
-
The Trump lexicon: a guide to 'alternative facts' and 'MAGA'