A politician who resigned from his post in the Welsh government last week after allegations of misconduct has died.

The family of Carl Sargeant said Tuesday said they were "devastated beyond words" by his death.

North Wales Police are investigating, but said in a statement on their website they "are not treating his death as suspicious."

Sargeant, a member of the Labour Party, was one of a number of political figures caught up in a sexual harassment scandal in British politics. He resigned his Welsh Cabinet post Friday after misconduct allegations were made, involving more than one woman.

Welsh First Minister Carwyn Jones, who had been involved in the initial inquiry, said his office had spoken to the women affected by the misconduct allegations and concluded there was no choice but to refer it to the party for inquiry.

Sargeant, whose Twitter feed had mixed serious messages with humorous memes, described the allegations in a statement as "shocking and distressing to me."

He had asked to be removed pending an investigation, saying an inquiry was needed to clear his name.

Sargeant was re-elected in Alyn and Deeside last year, a constituency in the Welsh National Assembly he had represented since 2003.

The 49-year-old politician's body was found at his home shortly before noon on Tuesday.

He was married with two children.

"Carl was a much loved husband, father and friend," the family said in a statement." He wasn't simply a part of our family. He was the glue that bound us together."

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said Sargeant's death was "terrible and deeply shocking."