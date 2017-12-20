Washington State transportation officials update on derailment LIVE

Air Date: Dec 20, 2017 8:30 AM ET

Washington State transportation officials update on derailment LIVE

National Transportation Safety Board says an Amtrak train that derailed Monday morning, spilling rail cars onto a highway below and killing three people outside Seattle, Wash., was going 80 km/h above the speed limit.

