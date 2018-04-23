As the search continued for a gunman who fled naked after killing four people at a Waffle House in Nashville, the man who snatched the rifle from him said it was a "selfish" act of self-preservation and he doesn't consider himself a hero.

Never mind that James Shaw Jr. is being credited with saving several other lives.

"When I grabbed the barrel of the weapon, it was hot, but I didn't care. It was life or death," said Shaw, a 29-year-old Nashville resident.

He had found himself wrestling with the suspect after four people had already been fatally shot at the Waffle House bustling with wee-hour patrons early Sunday in Nashville.

'I just wanted to live,' said James Shaw Jr. on why he disarmed the gunman at the Nashville Waffle House on Sunday 0:53 He joined law enforcement officials and Nashville's mayor at a news conference Sunday, some 12 hours after the shooting, his right hand bandaged. There, he was singled out by Waffle House CEO Walter Ehmer, who thanked Shaw for his bravery.

"You don't get to meet too many heroes in life," Ehmer said before addressing Shaw, who dabbed at tears. "We are forever in your debt."

I grabbed it from him and threw it over the countertop, and I just took him with me out the entrance. - James Shaw Jr.

Shaw said that after going to a nightclub, he had decided to stop with a friend early Sunday at a Waffle House. But the first one he visited was too crowded with overnight patrons, so he ended up going to another in Nashville.

As he entered the Waffle House, he was just two minutes ahead of the gunman, seating himself at a counter.

Suddenly, he heard a loud noise, thinking at first that freshly washed plates had crashed from a stack in the restaurant. Then, he said, he saw restaurant workers running, and turned and saw a body near the front door as the gunman burst in.

It was then that he realized he was hearing gunshots.

"I looked back and I saw a person lying on the ground right at the entrance of the door, then I jumped and slid ... I went behind a push door, a swivel door," Shaw said. "He shot through that door; I'm pretty sure he grazed my arm. At that time, I made up my mind ... that he was going to have to work to kill me. When the gun jammed or whatever happened, I hit him with the swivel door."

Nashville Metro Police officers knock on doors at an apartment complex near the scene where it is believed the suspect has been living. (Shelley Mays/The Tennessean via AP)

Shaw said they then began wrestling, ignoring his own pain as he grabbed the hot barrel of the AR-15 weapon. On Sunday afternoon, his right hand was bandaged from the encounter.

"He was kind of cussing while we were wrestling around. When I finally got the gun, he was cussing like I was in the wrong. It wasn't any kind of talking between us; I just knew I just had to get that away from him."

Of the gun, he added: "I grabbed it from him and threw it over the countertop, and I just took him with me out the entrance."

Shaw said that after getting the man out of the Waffle House, he ran one way and saw the suspect, naked save for a jacket, going another way.

Shaw said he had an apparent bullet graze on one elbow, and fell and hit his knee as he escaped, landing in the hospital for a time early Sunday.

"I didn't really fight that man to save everyone else. That may not be a popular thing," said Shaw, a Nashville native who went to college in Tennessee and now works as a wireless technician. "I took the gun so I could get myself out" of the situation.

He said he was glad others were saved.

When Shaw's father went to visit him in the hospital early Sunday before he was released, he had one piece of advice for his son: "Don't do that again.

"I take no pride in him charging a loaded gun," James Shaw Sr. said. "I do take pride in him helping save the lives of other people."

Schools on 'lock-out'

Authorities are searching for Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, Ill. Police believe the suspect is still armed — possibly with one of the guns seized from him last year after he tried to enter the White House to see President Donald Trump.

All Metropolitan Nashville public schools were searched and were to be checked again before school opened Monday, officials said on the department's Facebook page. Extra security was in place at school bus stops. Schools will be on "lock-out," barring all visitors.

MNPD officers, to include SWAT, have continued the search for Travis Reinking in the Antioch area overnight. There have been no credible sightings. The search will continue. All schools in the area have been cleared by officers. He was last seen Sun morn behind his apt complex. <a href="https://t.co/ChY1ihCdKG">pic.twitter.com/ChY1ihCdKG</a> —@MNPDNashville

"Metro Nashville Public Schools parents always have the final decision on whether to send their child to school," a statement said.

More than 80 Nashville police officers continued to search for Reinking. Agents with the FBI, the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol joined the manhunt. He was also added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's 10 most-wanted list.

Metropolitan Nashville Police said an AR-15 assault-type rifle was used to shoot and kill two people in the parking lot of the Waffle House restaurant in Antioch, a section of southeast Nashville, shortly before 3:30 a.m. They were identified Monday by police as cook Taurean C. Sanderlin, 29, and Waffle House patron Joe R. Perez, 20.

The gunman then entered the restaurant and opened fire on patrons, police said, killing one and wounding another, who later died. DeEbony Groves, 21, and Akilah Dasilva, 23, were named as the victims.

Menus sit on tables next to windows shot out at the Waffle House on Sunday. (Mark Humphrey/Associated Press)

The gunman was naked except for a green jacket when he got out of his pickup truck and started shooting. As the he ran off, he discarded the jacket, which contained two additional ammunition magazines for the AR-15, according to police.

Police Chief Steve Anderson said at a news conference that Reinking was last seen Sunday around a wooded area near an apartment complex where he lived, wearing only pants and no shirt or shoes. Anderson said Reinking was known to have owned a handgun that authorities have not recovered.

"He's on foot," Anderson said at a news conference Sunday. "Unless he's been picked up by a car, he would be fairly close. We don't want to alarm people, but certainly everybody should take precautions. It could be he's in an unoccupied house. We want everybody to be concerned. Neighbours should check on each other."

As the search continued, authorities in Illinois shared past reports suggesting multiple red flags about a disturbed young man with paranoid delusions.

In May 2016, Reinking told deputies from Tazewell County, Ill., that music superstar Taylor Swift was stalking him and hacking his phone, and that his family was also involved, according to a report released Sunday.

Last July, Reinking was arrested by the U.S. Secret Service after he crossed into a restricted area near the White House and refused to leave, saying he wanted to meet Trump. Reinking was not armed at the time, but at the FBI's request, state police in Illinois revoked his state firearms card and seized four guns from him, authorities said.

The AR-15 used in the shootings was among the firearms seized.

This photo provided by the Metro Nashville Police Department shows the rifle used in the deadly shooting Sunday at the eatery in the Antioch neighbourhood of Nashville. (Metro Nashville Police Department/Associated Press)

In August, Reinking told police he wanted to file a report about 20 to 30 people tapping into his computer and phone, and people "barking like dogs" outside his residence, according to a report.

Reinking agreed to go to a local hospital for an evaluation after repeatedly resisting the request, the report said.

"There's certainly evidence that there's some sort of mental-health issues involved," Tazwell County Sheriff Robert Huston said. But he said deputies returned the guns to Reinking's father on the promise that he would "keep the weapons secure and out of the possession of Travis."

Nashville police spokesperson Don Aaron said Reinking's father "has now acknowledged giving them back" to his son.

After the shooting, police recovered three of the four guns originally taken from Reinking, officials said. They believe he

still has at least one handgun.

Phone calls to a number listed for his father, Jeffrey Reinking, went unanswered.

'Our lives are shattered'

"Please say a prayer for my family for today is the hardest day of my life," Perez's mother, Trisha Perez, posted on Facebook. "Me, my husband and sons are broken right now with this loss. Our lives are shattered."

Dasilva's mother Shaundelle Brooks, told CBS News affiliate WTVF that her son was a student at Middle Tennessee State University pursuing music engineering. "He meant the world to us. He was humble, kind, compassionate, outgoing and very creative."

Groves was a Belmont University senior who studied social work and was described by her high school basketball coach, Kim Kendrick, on CBS News affiliate WTVF as a tenacious player.

Two wounded patrons, Shanita Waggoner, 21, and Sharita Henderson, 24, were being treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, and listed in stable condition early on Monday. Others were cut by shattered glass.