The storm made landfall in the central province of Phu Yen. (The Lap/Vietnam News Agency via AP)

Typhoon Damrey made landfall in Vietnam on Saturday, killing at least five, just days ahead of the APEC summit of Asia-Pacific leaders.

The storm reached land at 4 a.m. local time with winds gusting at up to 90 km/h that tore off more than 1,000 roofs, knocked down hundreds of electricity poles and uprooted trees, the government Facebook page said.

At least six people were missing and 20 houses had been destroyed.

It said six ships had capsized with 61 people on board in the South China Sea and that 25 people had been rescued, but gave no details as to the possible fate of the others.

The storm made landfall near the city of Nha Trang, which is around 500 kilometres south of the coastal city of Da Nang, where the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit is taking place next week.

There were reports of high winds and rain in Danang, but no immediate reports of casualties.

The storm moved from the coastal area into a key coffee growing area of the world's biggest producer of robusta coffee beans. Traders had expected the storm to delay harvesting, but were not sure whether it would damage the crop.