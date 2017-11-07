As Texas shooter David Kelley left the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs on Sunday, having killed 26 people, he was confronted by an armed resident.

That man, now hailed as a hero, was Stephen Willeford, who had grabbed his rifle and exchanged fire with Kelley.

Watch Willeford's recollection of the events above

He had help from another local resident, Johnnie Langendorff, who said he was driving past the church as the shooting happened. Willeford asked to get into Langendorff's truck, and the pair followed as the gunman drove away.

"He jumped in my truck and said, 'He just shot up the church. We need to go get him.' And I said 'Let's go,"' Langendorff said.

The pursuit reached speeds up to 145 km/h. Willeford told Arkansas TV stations KHBS/KHOG that he kept a 911 operator advised of the situation during the chase. The gunman eventually lost control of his vehicle and crashed.

Willeford walked up to the vehicle with his gun drawn, and the attacker did not move. Police arrived about five minutes later, Langendorff said.

The assailant was dead in his vehicle. He had three gunshot wounds — two from where Willeford had hit him in the leg and torso and the third a self-inflicted wound to the head, authorities said.

"There was no thinking about it. There was just doing. That was the key to all this. Act now. Ask questions later," Langendorff said.