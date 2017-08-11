Police in Austin, Texas, have released surveillance video showing a BMW plunging seven storeys from a downtown parking garage and striking another vehicle as it lands in an alley.

The video, released Thursday, shows the car bouncing off the pavement into a Chevrolet Tahoe SUV, then rolling upside down in the alley. Moments later, people run to help the driver.

Police say the July 13 accident happened when a woman drove her car through retention wires on the seventh floor, hit a building across the street and plunged to the alley below. Police say the woman mistook the gas pedal for the brake and crashed through the parking garage barriers.

The driver of the Tahoe SUV, William Burch, wasn't hurt. After the crash, he told local TV station KVUE, he was turning around with his window down when he heard something "I was talking to my mom on speaker on my phone, and I heard all these loud noises and bangs.… I just immediately just put it in drive and started driving forward, and as I started driving forward, the car landed on me."

An ambulance took the woman to a hospital, but KVUE said yesterday that the woman is "reportedly OK."

Last September, a sport utility vehicle plunged from the ninth floor of the same parking garage. A barrier wire caught the SUV as it was falling and was left dangling precariously. A bystander helped the 24-year-old driver escape.