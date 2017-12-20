The U.S. Senate approved a sweeping, $1.5-trillion tax bill in the small hours of Wednesday morning, moving their party and President Donald Trump a step closer to the largest overhaul of the U.S. tax code in more than 30 years.

The victory, expected to be sealed within hours, will not come without embarrassment for Republicans, who tripped up on a last-minute procedural snag that forced them to schedule a re-vote by the House of Representatives expected before noon Wednesday.

Republicans shrugged off the mistake.

"Listen, people screw up. A member of the staff screwed up. It's not the end of Western civilization," Republican Senator John Kennedy told MSNBC on Tuesday evening.

Democrats, who uniformly opposed the tax bill, pounced on the oversight as a telling reflection of the hurried, secretive process Republicans used in developing the measure.

"The House revote is the latest evidence of just how shoddily written the GOP tax scam really is," House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said in a statement.

Debt-financed legislation

The sprawling, debt-financed legislation cuts the U.S. corporate income tax rate to 21 per cent from 35 per cent, gives

other business owners a new 20 per cent deduction on business income and reshapes how America taxes multinationals along lines the country's largest businesses have recommended for years.

Millions of Americans would stop itemizing deductions under the bill, putting tax breaks that incentivize home ownership and charitable donations out of their reach, but also making their tax returns somewhat simpler and shorter.

It keeps the present number of tax brackets, but adjusts many, though not all, of the rates and income levels for each one. The top tax rate for high earners is reduced. The estate tax on inheritances is changed so far fewer people will pay.

In two provisions added on to secure needed Republican votes, it also repeals part of the Obamacare health system and allows oil drilling in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

Democrats have railed against the legislation as a giveaway to the wealthy and the business community that will widen the income gap between rich and poor, while adding $1.5 trillion over the next decade to the $20 trillion national debt, which Trump promised in 2016 he would eliminate as president.

"We've had two quarters in a row of three per cent growth. The stock market is up. Optimism is high. Coupled with this tax reform, America is ready to start performing as it should have for a number of years," said Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell after the chamber's vote.

'Permanent giveaways'

Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen said the bill will harm millions of middle-class families.

"It contains huge, permanent giveaways for big banks and corporations, and asks our children, millions of working

Americans and senior citizens, and future generations to pay the price," he said.

The House passed it 227-203 in its first vote on the bill, steamrolling Democrats who called the bill a giveaway to corporations and the wealthy that will add $1.5 trillion to the $20-trillion national debt over the next 10 years.

The House then sent the bill to the Senate for action, but a Senate staff official ruled that three minor provisions in the measure had to be removed. They were, and the Senate passed the bill by a 51-48 vote.

House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis.,leaves the House Chamber after voting on the Republican tax bill, Tuesday. Republicans muscled the most sweeping rewrite of the nation's tax laws in more than three decades through the House. (Jacquelyn Martin/Associated Press)

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was on the Senate floor during the vote, shaking hands and exchanging congratulations with Republican senators as protesters in the spectator gallery overlooking the floor chanted: "Kill the bill."

The changes made by the Senate, although small, meant that another House vote was required and it was set for late Wednesday morning, with approval expected. It would then go to Trump for his signature, enacting it into law.

Republicans see the measure as crucial to defending their majorities in the House and Senate in congressional elections coming in November 2018. It repeals part of the Obamacare health system and allows oil drilling in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, just two of many items added on to secure votes of support as it rocketed through Congress in mere weeks.

After the Senate vote, Trump sent a tweet that read: "The United States Senate just passed the biggest in history Tax Cut and Reform Bill. Terrible Individual Mandate (ObamaCare) Repealed. Goes to the House tomorrow morning for final vote. If approved, there will be a News Conference at The White House at approximately 1:00 P.M."

The United States Senate just passed the biggest in history Tax Cut and Reform Bill. Terrible Individual Mandate (ObamaCare)Repealed. Goes to the House tomorrow morning for final vote. If approved, there will be a News Conference at The White House at approximately 1:00 P.M. — @realDonaldTrump

Middle-income households would see an average tax cut of $900 next year under the bill, while the wealthiest one per cent of Americans would see an average cut of $51,000, according to the Tax Policy Center, a nonpartisan think tank in Washington.