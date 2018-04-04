U.S. says its military mission in Syria is coming to 'rapid end'

The White House said Wednesday that the U.S. military mission against ISIS in Syria is coming to an end, but offered no timetable for withdrawal.

"The military mission to eradicate [Islamic State in Iraq and Syria] is coming to a rapid end, with ISIS being almost completely destroyed," the statement released through the press secretary said. "The United States and our partners remain committed to eliminating the small ISIS presence in Syria that our forces have not already eradicated. We will continue to consult with our allies and friends regarding future plans."

The statement echoes the desire of U.S. President Donald Trump, expressed during a news conference Tuesday while hosting leaders from Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

"I want to get out," Trump said. "I want to bring our troops back home."

Trump discussed Syria in a meeting with his national security team on the same day.

The statement comes just two months after what was billed as the Trump administration's "new" strategy on Syria to redefine the mission for the U.S. military, which has for years sought to define its operations in Syria along more narrow lines of battling ISIS and has about 2,000 U.S. ground forces in the country. Much of the U.S. strategy would focus on diplomatic efforts, former secretary of state Rex Tillerson said at the time.

"But let us be clear: the United States will maintain a military presence in Syria, focused on ensuring ISIS cannot re-emerge," Tillerson said on Jan. 17.

Tillerson was let go last month, with Trump's replacement pick Mike Pompeo, who had been leading the CIA, awaiting confirmation in Congress.

The United Nations said earlier Wednesday that up to 100,000 people have returned to the Syrian city of Raqqa after a devastating air campaign by a U.S.-led coalition to drive out ISIS fighters.

Jan Egeland, of the UN Syria envoy's office, estimated Wednesday another 100,000 are waiting outside Raqqa to return. He recounted findings of a Sunday visit by a 25-member UN team to Raqqa, the first of its kind since the city was freed in October.

Presidents Hassan Rouhani of Iran, Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and Vladimir Putin of Russia hold a joint news conference after their meeting in Ankara on Wednesday. The trio reaffirmed their commitment to preserve Syria's sovereignty and also announced plans for humanitarian aid to the besieged nation. (Umit Bektas/Reuters) Egeland said team members described devastation "even worse" than in Homs and Aleppo, cities that were recaptured by Russian-backed Syrian government forces.

Local leaders say 70 per cent of Raqqa's buildings are destroyed or damaged and the city is riddled with unexploded bombs, grenades, and explosive traps set by ISIS.

Criticisms of EU, U.S. in Ankara

While the White House was indicating plans to get out of the country as soon as possible, the leaders of Russia, Turkey and Iran said they would unite against "separatist" agendas that would undermine Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity. In a joint statement released as they met in Ankara, the countries said they "rejected all attempts to create new realities on the ground under the pretext of combating terrorism."

The statement said the countries reaffirmed determination to continue co-operation " in order to ultimately eliminate" the Islamic State group and other entities associated with al-Qaeda.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Russian President Vladimir Putin also called for bigger humanitarian aid supplies, as well as assistance in clearing land mines and aid to help restore the destroyed infrastructure.

Speaking after Wednesday's summit in Ankara, Erdogan pointed at the EU's failure to deliver three billion euros ($4.725 B Cdn) in assistance he said it promised for helping restore Syria's north. He added that Turkey will continue to invest its own funds in rebuilding Syria.

Putin also issued a strong call on other nations to participate more actively in Syria's restoration efforts.

Rouhani of Iran, longtime rival to the Americans, reacted with derision to the planned U.S. pullout from Syria, calling it a ploy to extract concessions from countries in the region.

"One day they say they want to pull out of Syria ... then it turns out that they are craving money," said Rouhani. "They have told Arab countries to give them money to remain in Syria."

Erdogan said Turkish troops, which last month took control of the northwestern enclave of Afrin, would move eastward into Manbij and other areas controlled by the U.S.-backed Peoples' Protection Units, or YPG, which Turkey considers to be terrorists.

"I say here once again that we will not stop until we have made safe all areas controlled by the (YPG), starting with Manbij," Erdogan said.

He stressed that Turkey's fight against the YPG would not distract from efforts to eliminate the remnants of Islamic State group from the country.

The three leaders said their next summit meeting would take place in Iran.