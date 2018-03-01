A Russian plan for a five-hour pause in fighting in Syria's eastern Ghouta needs to be expanded to allow aid deliveries to enter and civilians and urgent medical cases to leave, United Nations officials said on Thursday.

Hundreds of people have died in 11 days of bombing of eastern Ghouta, a swathe of towns and farms outside Damascus that is the last major rebel-controlled area near the capital.

The onslaught has been one of the fiercest of Syria's civil war, now entering its eighth year.

"You are failing to help us help civilians in Syria," UN humanitarian adviser Jan Egeland told diplomats from 23 states attending a weekly meeting in Geneva.

"Eastern Ghouta is devoid of respect for international law."

Some 400,000 people trapped in government-besieged eastern Ghouta need life-saving aid, and the only convoy allowed so far this year was a small one in mid-February with aid for just 7,200 people, Egeland said.

Russia, a strong ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, has called for daily five-hour local ceasefires to establish what it calls a humanitarian corridor so aid can enter the enclave and civilians and wounded can leave.

Members of the Syrian Civil Defence group and civilians carry victims after airstrikes hit Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus, on Thursday. (Syrian Civil Defence White Helmets via/Associated Press)

But the first such truce on Tuesday quickly collapsed when bombing and shelling resumed after a short lull.

"We were not involved in the talks that led to the declaration of a five-hour pause. And if we had been, we would say that it is not enough," Egeland said.

Trucks on standby

Egeland said a "two-way" humanitarian corridor was needed, with several convoys each week into eastern Ghouta, while 1,000 priority medical cases must be removed for treatment.

"Since the resolution was adopted, it [the humanitarian situation] did not get better, it got worse," said Egeland.

Smoke rises above the battered skyline in eastern Ghouta on Feb. 27. (Bassam Khabieh/Reuters)

"I have to say I know no humanitarian actor... who thinks the five hours is enough for us to be able to deliver relief into eastern Ghouta and to organize orderly medical evacuations out," he said of the Russian unilateral declaration.

During Thursday's meeting of the humanitarian task force in Geneva, the UN received notice that it may get permission from Damascus to go to Douma in eastern Ghouta.

"We have 43 trucks standing by to go there and full warehouses to load into the trucks as soon as we get the permit," Egeland said.

UN Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura told reporters the world body would not give up seeking a full 30-day ceasefire, as mandated by the UN Security Council last Saturday.

"We are determined because otherwise this becomes the copycat of Aleppo," de Mistura said, referring to a battle for besieged rebel-held eastern Aleppo in late 2016.

Ghanem Tayara, chairman of the Union of Medical Care and Relief Organizations working in Syria, said some 1,123 patients need to get out of eastern Ghouta, where two hospitals have been bombed since Saturday's resolution.

"That means these people will die during the next few days if we don't take them out. They need intensive care units. We don't have them," Tayara said.