British police say they are responding to reports of an incident on London's Oxford Street and in the nearby Oxford Circus underground station, one of the busiest in the city.

London's Metropolitan Police Service said in an initial statement that the reports were of gunfire in the area. In a later update on Twitter, police said they had "not located any trace of suspects, evidence of shots fired or casualties."

They added that officers were still on scene.

Witnesses on social media reported people running into nearby shops and pubs.

Transit authorities say the station was being evacuated.

