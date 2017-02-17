U.S. president speaks in South Carolina LIVE
Air Date: Feb 17, 2017 1:00 PM ET
Donald Trump makes remarks at a Boeing aircraft unveiling
Latest Video
Most Viewed
- Evacuees might not go home until damaged California dam is repaired
- As Trump's security fiascos mount, Flynn's exit fails to bolster 'make America safe again' pledge
- 'Like a fine-tuned machine': Trump rejects reports his administration is in chaos
- Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn quits over Russian contacts
- 'The real bad guys' are coming from Canada, not Mexico, Daily Beast report alleges
- Kim Jong-un's half-brother assassinated by North Korea agents, South alleges
- White House denies report that Trump weighing use of National Guard for immigration roundups
- Trump knew about Flynn's contact with Russia weeks before he was forced out
- Trump asks Netanyahu to 'hold back' on settlements
- Cheaper cars, more cheese: What CETA means for the Canadian consumer
Don't Miss
-
Updated
'I still fight the darkness,' Nathan O'Brien's mom tells triple-murderer's sentencing hearing
-
Coming Up
B.C. signing health-care deal with federal government, including money for opioid crisis
-
Updated
Canadian policies on cellphone searches at border aren't easy to find
-
Opinion
Trump's travel ban is a gift to jihadi recruiters: Mohamed Fahmy
-
Updated
Drone used to drop contraband into Regina jail
-
New
1 dead, 10 wounded in southeastern Turkish town
-
Video
U.S. president speaks in South Carolina LIVE
LIVE
-
Analysis
Among 'last defenders' of liberal world order, Merkel does the heavy lifting
-
White House denies report that Trump weighing use of National Guard for immigration roundups
-
Parents' poor comprehension tied to more relapses in children with chronic illness
-
Bomb-making materials found at teen terror suspect's home, court documents say
-
Flooded High River homes up for auction, but there's a catch
-
Trudeau says Canada one of NATO's 'strongest actors' without committing more money
-
MARKETPLACE
Ardene removes toxic jewelry from stores, vows change
-
Mississauga mom distraught over Grade 8 son's crystal meth assignment