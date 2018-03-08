The U.S. Northeast is digging out from its second powerful nor'easter in less than a week. The latest dumped more than 60 centimetres of snow in some areas, leaving hundreds of thousands without power, and causing school closures and travel chaos.

Some places saw more than 60 centimetres of snow by late Wednesday, and many communities woke up Thursday to find more than 30 centimetres had fallen.

The late-winter storm left more than 800,000 customers without power in the Northeast — counting some who have been without electricity since last Friday's destructive nor'easter.

Montville, N.J., got more than 66 centimetres from Wednesday's nor'easter. North Adams, Mass., registered 60 centimetres and Sloatsburg, N.Y., got 66 centimetres.

A pedestrian walks through Central Park during a snow storm in New York on Wednesday. People have been injured during the storm by carbon monoxide poisoning and a lightning strike. (Lucas Jackson/Reuters)

Major cities along the Interstate 95 corridor saw much less. Philadelphia International Airport recorded about 15 centimetres, while New York City's Central Park saw less than eight centimetres.

The storm made travelling treacherous. Thousands of flights across the region were cancelled.

It was not much better on the ground. Members of the Northeastern University women's basketball team pushed their bus back on course after it was stuck in the snow outside a practice facility in Philadelphia. The Huskies were in the city to compete in the 2018 CAA Women's Basketball Tournament. The team posted a video of the feat on its Twitter account.

When you’re trying to make it to the #CAAChamps, but your bus gets stuck in the snow. 🚌 ❄️ #GoNU #HowlinHuskies pic.twitter.com/fpHEJBxoEA — @GoNUwbasketball

Amtrak suspended service between New York City and Boston until at least 10 a.m. ET on Thursday. New York City's Metro-North commuter railroad suspended service on lines connecting the city to its northern suburbs and Connecticut because of downed trees. It was not immediately known when service would be restored.

"It's kind of awful," said New York University student Alessa Raiford, who put two layers of clothing on a pug named Jengo before taking him for a walk in slushy, sloppy Manhattan, where rain gave way to wet snow in the afternoon. "I'd rather that it be full-on snowing than rain and slush. It just makes it difficult."

In the dark

The storm was not predicted to be as severe as the nor'easter that toppled trees, flooded coastal communities and caused more than two million power outages from Virginia to Maine last Friday.

It still proved to be a headache for the tens of thousands of customers still in the dark from the earlier storm — and for the crews trying to restore power to them.

A family plays in the snow making snow angels at Richter Park in Danbury, Conn., on Wednesday. (Carol Kaliff/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP)

Massachusetts was hardest hit by outages. More than 300,000 were without service early Thursday. In New Jersey, the state's major utilities reported more than 247,000 customers without power a day after the storm.

In Worcester, public works crews late Wednesday had a hard time keeping up with the snow.

"It's heavy. Well, it was so warm earlier that it just melted when it hit the ground and now it's heavy," said Jesse Nadeau. "It's the heaviest part of the storm right now for the next couple of hours. Heavy and wet."

In North White Plains, N.Y., 10 people were taken to hospitals with symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning after running a generator inside a home, police said. All were expected to survive.

In Manchester Township, N.J., police said a teacher was struck by lightning while holding an umbrella on bus duty outside a school. The woman felt a tingling sensation but didn't lose consciousness. She was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.