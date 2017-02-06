U.S./Canada defence summit LIVE
Air Date: Feb 06, 2017 4:30 PM ET
U.S. Defence Secretary James Mattis news conference with Canadian Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan
Latest Video
Most Viewed
- Court denies Trump request to immediately restore travel ban
- Why Trump supporters say the U.S. president is doing a 'phenomenal' job
- Kremlin demands apology over 'killer' comment
- Trump cabinet pick paid by 'cult-like' Iranian exile group
- Trump travel ban has Iranian scientists looking for new places to do research
- Trump says he respects 'killer' Putin in Super Bowl interview
- Reinstating travel ban would 'unleash chaos,' state lawyers warn
- Trump's policy wish list is already meeting resistance from his own Republican Party
- U.S. travel ban on hold, Trump vows 'we'll win' appeal
- Queen Elizabeth marks 65 years on Britain's throne
Don't Miss
-
Breaking
Andrea Giesbrecht guilty of all 6 counts of infant concealment
-
Why Trump supporters say the U.S. president is doing a 'phenomenal' job
-
Updated
Dominic Barton, top economic adviser, encourages bold response to Trump
-
Everything you need to know about the Trump travel ban
-
Pentagon meeting today: A first for members of Trump-Trudeau cabinets
-
Updated
Vince Li, man who beheaded Greyhound bus passenger, seeks absolute discharge
-
Go Public
'I can't live like this anymore': B.C. woman requiring home support hasn't had bath in weeks
-
Kremlin demands apology over 'killer' comment
-
Shelling stops in eastern Ukraine town, leaving death and destitution
-
COMING UP LIVE
Health minister approves 3 supervised drug consumption sites in Montreal
-
Photos
'I'm free, but I'm trapped': The cluster of warehouses that are home to nearly 8,000 refugees
-
With its new app, barter group Bunz Trading Zone finally outgrows Facebook
-
Super Bowl ads eschew playing it safe and go for political blitz instead
-
Updated
Force service providers to live up to wireless code, consumer groups argue
-
Updated
Some Canadians still travelling to Switzerland to end their own lives