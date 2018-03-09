2 million children in Congo are at risk of starvation, UN says

Skip to Main Content
It's estimated more than two million children in the Democratic Republic of Congo are at risk of dying from severe acute malnutrition if they do not get aid, the United Nations warns.

Thomson Reuters ·
A Congolese boy, who migrated from Democratic Republic of Congo by fleeing on a boat across Lake Albert, rests after arriving in Ntoroko, Uganda, on Feb. 17. The UN estimates more than two million children there are at risk of dying from severe acute malnutrition. (James Akena/Reuters)

UN humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock will meet donors next week in the country where conditions in many areas are worsening, UN spokesperson Jens Laerke told a Geneva briefing.

"We have a great responsibility in the DRC ... now is the time to stay the course," Laerke said.

The two million children at risk of starvation include some 300,000 in the Kasai region, Bettina Luescher of the UN's World Food Programme said.

