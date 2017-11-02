U.S. President Donald Trump's @realdonaldtrump Twitter account was "inadvertently deactivated" due to human error by a Twitter employee on Thursday and was down for 11 minutes before it was restored, the social media company said.

Shortly before 7 p.m. ET Thursday, social media reports surfaced that the account was unavailable, providing the error message that the user "does not exist." The account was restored by 7:03 p.m.

"Earlier today @realdonaldtrump's account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee," the company said in a tweet.

"We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again," it added.

Nearly 42 million accounts follow @realDonaldTrump.

Trump has been tweeting since his account was restored.

With files from The Associated Press
