U.S. President Donald Trump's @realdonaldtrump Twitter account was "inadvertently deactivated" due to human error by a Twitter employee on Thursday and was down for 11 minutes before it was restored, the social media company said.

Shortly before 7 p.m. ET Thursday, social media reports surfaced that the account was unavailable, providing the error message that the user "does not exist." The account was restored by 7:03 p.m.

"Earlier today @realdonaldtrump's account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee," the company said in a tweet.

"We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again," it added.

Nearly 42 million accounts follow @realDonaldTrump.

Trump has been tweeting since his account was restored.

Donna Brazile just stated the DNC RIGGED the system to illegally steal the Primary from Bernie Sanders. Bought and paid for by Crooked H.... — @realDonaldTrump