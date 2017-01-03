A two-year-old boy in Utah has been caught on a nanny cam saving his twin brother by pushing a fallen dresser off him.

The video shows the Orem toddlers climbing on open drawers before the dresser tips over, pinning one boy to the ground. The boy cries and struggles before his brother is able to push the dresser off him.

The boys' mother, Kayli Shoff, tells KUTV-TV that she didn't hear the dresser falling and only saw what happened after watching the video.

The boys' father posted a link to the video on Facebook on Sunday. He wrote that his son is OK and that he was sharing the video to raise awareness of the importance of securing dressers to the wall.