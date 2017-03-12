A political row between the Netherlands and Turkey continues, with protesters demonstrating for a second day outside the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Dutch embassy in the Turkish capital, Ankara, remains sealed off by police for "security reasons."

Tensions increased Saturday after the Dutch government prevented Turkey's foreign minister from entering the country by plane and told the country's family affairs minister she had to leave.

Dutch officials are trying to discourage Turkish politicians from holding campaign events for April's referendum on constitutional reforms to expand presidential powers in Turkey.

Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya, Turkey's minister of family affairs, was escorted back to the German border after a standoff outside the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam. (Associated Press)

On Saturday, the Netherlands withdrew the landing permission for Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who planned to address a rally in Rotterdam in support of Erdogan's campaign. Dutch officials cited public order and security concerns for denying his plane entry.

Turkey's family minister, Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya, was able to travel to Rotterdam, but she was prevented from entering the Turkish consulate on Saturday. She then announced on Twitter that she was being escorted by police to the German border.

Kaya later boarded a private plane from the German town of Cologne to return to Istanbul, mass-circulating newspaper Hurriyet said on Sunday.

Hundreds of protesters waving Turkish flags gathered outside Turkey's consulate in Rotterdam, demanding to see the minister.

Dutch police used dogs and water cannon early Sunday to disperse the crowd, which threw bottles and stones. Several demonstrators were beaten by police with batons, a Reuters witness said. They carried out charges on horseback, while officers advanced on foot with shields and armoured vans.

Riot police clear roads after clashes with demonstrators in the streets near the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam early Sunday. (Dylan Martinez/Reuters )

In the latest diplomatic volley, Turkey told the Netherlands on Sunday that it would retaliate in the "harshest ways" for preventing its politicians from speaking in Rotterdam, a decision it called "unacceptable."

Authorities in Germany, Austria and Switzerland have also recently banned campaign events for the Turkish referendum.

The owner of a venue in Sweden's capital where a senior official from Turkey's ruling party was due to hold a rally on Sunday cancelled the rental contract, Turkey's private Dogan news agency reported.

The news agency said the owner had not given a reason for their decision.

​People in Turkey will vote on the reforms on April 16, with a simple majority needed to approve legislation passed by parliament in January and rubber-stamped by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last month.

A referendum on constitutional reforms, scheduled April 16, could increase Recep Tayyip Erdogan's political powers and allow him to remain president until 2029. (Associated Press)

Erdogan says an overhauled political system is needed to tackle unprecedented security threats, from a series of bombings to last July's attempted military coup.

The Turkish president is looking to the large number of emigre Turks living in Europe, especially in Germany and the Netherlands, to help clinch victory in next month's referendum.

"The Dutch government with the obstructions it created has tried to take hostage nearly half-a-million of our citizens and to deny their most fundamental democratic rights," the Turkish government said in a statement.

While the Erdogan government works to secure the votes of Turkish expats, the so-called Donald Trump of the Netherlands has been appealing to anti-immigrant sentiment in the Netherlands.

The diplomatic battle comes as the Netherlands is set to hold a national election on Wednesday. It has turned into a close race between current Prime Minister Mark Rutte and nationalist Geert Wilders, who has promised to close borders to asylum seekers.