Turkey's prime minister has officially launched his ruling party's campaign for a "yes" vote in a referendum on ushering in a presidential system, which critics fear will concentrate too many powers in the hands of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Binali Yildirim formally got campaigning going on Saturday telling supporters in a sports arena that the proposed new system would build a strong Turkey capable of surmounting terror threats and make its economy more robust.

Supporters of the ruling Justice and Development (AK) party, wave Turkish national flags during a campaign meeting in Ankara on Saturday to promote the 'yes; side in the April referendum on whether to boost the Turkish president's powers. (Adem Altan/AFP/Getty Images)

Yildirim said: "We are taking the first steps on the path of a future strong Turkey."

The proposed reforms — to be voted on April 16 — will give the largely ceremonial presidency executive powers and abolish the office of the prime minister. Erdogan has, for several years before the launch of the referendum campaign, made it clear he thinks Turkey's constitution should change to bring in presidential rule.

The campaign is underway less than a year after a failed coup in a country that has a history of military coups, with Turkey still under a state of emergency.

Opponents say the proposed system foresees too few checks and balances on Erdogan's rule. They say Erdogan has enough control over the country's affairs.

They point to the journalists and the Kurdish opposition politicians in jail, and the academics forced out of their jobs.

People on the "no" side say they wonder whether a free and fair vote can really happen if Turkish citizens don't feel free to express their opinions and concerns.

